Jay Allen, PA announcer for Tigers, dies

DETROIT -- Tigers public address announcer Jay Allen passed away Friday morning after a battle with bile duct cancer. He was 60.

The Tigers issued a statement:

“The Detroit Tigers are deeply saddened to learn that the club’s public address announcer, Jay Allen, passed away this morning. Everyone admired Jay’s faith, determination and positive mindset during his fight with cancer. His vocal passion for the Tigers and sports across the state of Michigan endeared him to millions of fans, and his impact will never be forgotten. The Tigers extend their condolences to Jay’s family and friends at this trying time.”

Allen joined the Tigers in 2019, winning an audition process involving more than 50 applicants to replace retiring PA announcer Bobb Vergiels. Allen was a familiar voice in the Grand Rapids area from West Michigan Whitecaps games, Grand Rapids radio, high school sports and a variety of other events. Allen’s distinct voice quickly became a familiar one at Comerica Park, greeting fans and introducing the players. He drove back and forth to Grand Rapids during the season, working his day job as a sales associate.

Allen continued to work Tigers games after his diagnosis late last season. His family started a Facebook page to chronicle his journey. He continued to work high school basketball games this winter while undergoing treatment before his conditioned worsened earlier this month.

Allen is survived by his wife, Lisa, and three children.

