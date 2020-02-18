TA7 to 'capture every moment' on YouTube

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Take a quick trip to YouTube and type in “Tim Anderson.” At the top of this search list lies a video entitled “The Beginning of What’s Real.” It’s the debut post for Anderson’s YouTube channel, which started up this week. The White Sox shortstop hopes the channel

At the top of this search list lies a video entitled “The Beginning of What’s Real.” It’s the debut post for Anderson’s YouTube channel, which started up this week. The White Sox shortstop hopes the channel will represent the way he conducts his life.

“I just want to give a chance for people to really see what type of person I am, and also to capture every moment of life,” Anderson said of the idea behind his YouTube channel, which he plans on updating year-round. “I got to a point where I’m OK to share that footage. I only share what I want to share, to let people know I’m real and show them I’m human and just basically show them what I do on a day-to-day basis.

“We are going to talk about moments when I’m going good. We are going to talk about moments when I’m going bad. Some of the guys might make appearances. We might talk about some deep stuff. We might talk about whatever is in the moment. There’s no set episode. There’s no set nothing. It’s just whatever we feel like. It could be from this conversation.”

Anderson partnered with Chris Tejeda on this venture, which is partially aimed at building his TA7 brand, also found on Twitter and Instagram. But with three lean rebuild years behind the White Sox, and the potential success of this season’s squad, Anderson wants fans to form a better connection beyond what they read or hear in interviews or see on television.

The White Sox fully support one of their franchise stalwart’s creative desire.

“One of the things I’m most looking forward to in the next stage of this transition from rebuild to winning is the fact that the focus is going to be far, far more on the players than what’s going on in the front office,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “And part of that is having fans get to know these guys and what makes them tick and help make them more relatable.

“Probably even more enjoyable to root for. With Tim having been here for a few years and Tim’s personality continuing to show through more and more over the last several months, this is a great next step for people to get to learn more about the man and which I think in turn will make him even more exciting to root for as a player,” Hahn continued.

Much of Anderson’s first few videos feature him sharing thoughts on the team, thoughts on baseball and thoughts on life as he drives to and from Camelback Ranch. In that “Beginning of What’s Real” video, Anderson talks about not allowing anyone to set rules for him and getting to a spot in which you are authentic.

In his “First Day Out” video, Anderson shows a little of the action from the first full-squad workout while adding that nobody should tell you what you can or can’t be -- important words to live by regardless of what you do.

“You can do anything in the world,” said Anderson in the video, “if you put your mind to it.”

Baseball remains the focus of the defending American League batting champion. But Anderson’s YouTube work shows increased comfort with his leadership role and public persona.

“I’m trying to connect with many fans across the world who don’t really know me,” Anderson said. “Also, give a chance for people to see my work. I talk about working hard a lot, but also giving them behind the scenes of my work.

“When I do those things in the game, you can go back and see. You don’t have to hear about it. Just capturing a moment and being authentic and real, giving people insight of what’s going on. Just trying to give them as much as we can without getting in trouble with using the camera. Keeping everything clean and being authentic and real and open about every situation.”