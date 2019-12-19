Anderson replicating batting title 'recipe'

CHICAGO -- After winning the 2019 American League batting title with a Major League-best .335 batting average, Tim Anderson intends to maintain his same offseason approach once the White Sox shortstop goes full-force from family time into more detailed baseball activities. “Yeah. Definitely. Why not? You win the batting title

CHICAGO -- After winning the 2019 American League batting title with a Major League-best .335 batting average, Tim Anderson intends to maintain his same offseason approach once the White Sox shortstop goes full-force from family time into more detailed baseball activities.

“Yeah. Definitely. Why not? You win the batting title -- why not stick with the same routine?” Anderson said. “So I’m going to stick with everything the same.

“Just continue to be consistent at my at-bats and timing. It’s really not much of a change to do. Just more so keep tightening up. Keep learning.”

• Anderson on his 2019: 'This year was huge'

Anderson was joined by his wife, Bria, at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday evening in handing out $1,000 in holiday presents to Kelvion Jelks, a White Sox Amateur City Elite U13 participant, and his family during a surprise meet-and-greet. Anderson’s conversation turned to baseball following a tour of the White Sox clubhouse for Jelks.

The focus for Anderson prior to the 2019 season was his timing at the plate. He put in extensive work in that area with hitting coach Todd Steverson last offseason and raised his average 95 points from .240 in ’18. Steverson and assistant hitting coach Greg Sparks were not brought back by the White Sox for ’20, but Anderson still feels confident in being able to apply what he learned.

“I took what he gave me. That’s my routine. He taught me my routine and taught me everything I knew in the box. I’m going to stick with it,” Anderson said of Steverson. “I never really had a teacher.

“Then I met Trick [Steverson]. I was able to lock in on hitting besides just doing it. So, when he showed me, I guess the recipe, I kind of learned it. I know what I’m doing now when I’m in the box.”

It wasn’t only the successful results teaching Anderson. He realized instantly what he did wrong upon making outs and being that locked in became a growing point for the 26-year-old. All of this work and growth produced the highest White Sox average since Frank Thomas hit .347 in 1997, as Anderson topped the Majors with 81 hits since Aug. 1. His average increase from 2018 to ‘19 marked the largest in franchise history.

“Yeah, I know. It’s still unreal,” Anderson said. “But I’m going to try to do it again.”

Anderson doubters existed before ’19, and they will continue to exist even after he added 32 doubles, 18 homers, 56 RBIs and 17 stolen bases to the batting crown. Anderson’s BABIP went up from .289 to .399, while his walk rate dropped from 5.0% to 2.9%, as he became the first player in MLB history to lead the league in batting average while finishing last among qualifiers in walks, according to STATS. Those doubters continue to drive Anderson to prove people wrong.

Anderson has become a quintessential example of an athlete and his or her family entrenching themselves in the community and giving back. He also has proven that hard work and confidence really do pay off.

More of the same will be needed from Anderson in ’20, or at least close to the same, for the White Sox to move from their rebuild into AL Central contention.

• Offseason checklist: White Sox needs & moves

“I’m definitely working toward that and I definitely hope we can be in the mix when that time comes,” Anderson said. “I think we have all the right pieces. We are making all the right moves.

“We just need some more pitching and then we’ll be good. So, we are getting there. We went through the tough times. We are kind of getting up on the brighter side of things. It’s looking good. I’m excited to be right in the mix of it. I’m going to bring everything I got every day.”