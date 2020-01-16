Hudson excited to start Auburn coaching career

ATLANTA -- Tim Hudson appeared on MLB Network’s Hot Stove on Thursday morning to discuss the job he unexpectedly landed last week, when he agreed to become Auburn University’s pitching coach.

ATLANTA -- Tim Hudson appeared on MLB Network’s Hot Stove on Thursday morning to discuss the job he unexpectedly landed last week, when he agreed to become Auburn University’s pitching coach.

“There’s a lot of talent here with this pitching staff,” Hudson said. “I’m excited to get to know [the pitchers] better, get to know their strengths and weaknesses, and try to help them win a national championship here and get ready for the next level.”

Hudson stands with Bo Jackson, Charles Barkley and Frank Thomas as one of the most beloved athletes in Auburn history. The former MLB pitcher has spent the past decade living just a few miles from the university, and he has even continued to work toward getting his degree.

But his plan to continue taking classes while doing an internship on the school’s coaching staff this year was recently altered when Steve Smith suddenly left Auburn to become Tennessee Tech’s head coach. This created the opening Hudson gladly filled with the understanding he’ll now be quite busy as he prepares for Auburn’s Feb. 14 season opener.

“I don’t have a lot of experience being a pitching coach, but I have a lot of experience around that mound,” Hudson said. “I feel like I can help them out in a lot of ways.”

After concluding his All-America career at Auburn in 1997, Hudson tallied 222 wins over a 17-season career spent with the A’s, Braves and Giants. He now looks forward to the next portion of his baseball journey, one that will reintroduce him to long bus rides and the experiences he had before enjoying the luxuries of being a successful Major Leaguer.

Asked by MLB Network’s Matt Vasgersian about the possibility of eating team meals at a Waffle House, Hudson said, “I hit the Waffle House about two to three times a week around here. That’s kind of a staple of my retirement diet.”