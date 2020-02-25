Tebow (that's right) homers for 1st spring hit

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- It took parts of four Spring Trainings, but Tim Tebow on Tuesday finally recorded his first extra-base hit in a big league uniform. Tebow crushed a two-run homer off Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in Lakeland, Fla., hitting his first home run of any kind since

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- It took parts of four Spring Trainings, but Tim Tebow on Tuesday finally recorded his first extra-base hit in a big league uniform. Tebow crushed a two-run homer off Tigers reliever Alex Wilson in Lakeland, Fla., hitting his first home run of any kind since last July.

Starting at designated hitter, Tebow homered to left off Wilson, a veteran right-hander of seven big league seasons. Tebow also walked twice in Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, reaching base safely in two of the four games he’s played this spring.

“The raw power is just phenomenal,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said earlier this spring of Tebow, who played for Rojas at Double-A Binghamton in 2018. “The good athlete that he is, and as coachable as he is, he’s going to keep improving in every area.”

Florida man destroys a baseball. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yoHQXoXCde — New York Mets (@Mets) February 25, 2020

Tebow, 32, signed with the Mets as a Minor League free agent in September 2016. He has been to big league camp every spring since, going 9-for-60 (.150) in his first three years of Grapefruit League play. Those numbers aside, Tebow has steadily improved throughout his Minor League career, hitting .273/.336/.399 with six home runs at Binghamton to make the 2018 Eastern League All-Star team.

A broken wrist prematurely ended his season that year, and a deep finger laceration cut his campaign short in 2019, after Tebow hit just .163/.240/.255 with four home runs at Triple-A Syracuse. But he came into 2020 Spring Training healthy, in excellent shape, and committed to keeping his big league dream alive.

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.