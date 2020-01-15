Rangers officially sign Frazier, Chirinos

DALLAS -- The Rangers made it official on Wednesday, holding a press conference to announce the free-agent signings of third baseman Todd Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos. Left-handers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster. Frazier appears to be the immediate

DALLAS -- The Rangers made it official on Wednesday, holding a press conference to announce the free-agent signings of third baseman Todd Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos . Left-handers Kyle Bird and Jeffrey Springs were designated for assignment to clear spots on the 40-man roster.

Frazier appears to be the immediate answer to the Rangers' biggest need going into the offseason: addressing their opening at third base. Frazier will get $5 million guaranteed, with $3.5 million in 2020 and a $5.75 million club option for 2021 with a $1.5 million buyout.

Frazier is a nine-year veteran and a two-time All-Star third baseman with the Reds in 2014-15. He spent last season with the Mets and hit .251 with 21 home runs and 67 RBIs in 133 games. He had a .329 on-base percentage and a .443 slugging percentage.

Frazier also has the ability to play first base if the Rangers remain interested in trading for Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Chirinos, who played with the Rangers from 2013-18, returns with a salary of $5.75 million. There is also a team option for 2021 for $6.5 million with a $1 million buyout.

Chirinos, after the Rangers declined his option, was the Astros' No. 1 catcher in 2019 and helped them win the American League pennant before losing to the Nationals in the World Series. He started 106 games for the Astros behind the plate and hit .238 with 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .443 slugging percentage.