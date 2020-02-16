Frazier brings 'breath of fresh air' to Rangers

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Rangers wanted free-agent third baseman Todd Frazier right from the beginning of the offseason. They “expressed interest” in Frazier even before they made their run at Anthony Rendon or explored discussions with the Rockies about Nolan Arenado.

If the Rangers had been successful in signing Rendon, there is still a good possibility Frazier would have ended up with Texas.

“We try to be upfront with everybody but Todd in particular because the role could’ve been different depending on what else we did,” general manager Jon Daniels said. “If we sign Rendon or acquire another everyday third baseman, it wasn’t a secret. We wanted him to be aware we were looking at it. He was comfortable if the role changed based on another acquisition, he was OK with it.”

The Rangers needed a third baseman this winter and more right-handed hitting. They also prize versatility and Frazier can play first base if needed. He has also been used at second base and outfield on occasion in his career.

Shortstop? Did that in college at Rutgers. Pitcher? He was the winning pitcher for Toms River (N.J.) East in their victory over Japan in the finals of the 1998 Little League World Series. His 4-for-4 with a home run also helped in the 12-9 win.

Third base figures to be his primary position for the Rangers. But if a trade comes down before the end of Spring Training -- Arenado? Kris Bryant? -- Frazier has no problem moving across the diamond.

“I am at the point of my career, I want to win a championship,” Frazier said. “I think we have the pieces here to do it. Our focus is on winning; that’s what we are going to try and do. When everybody knows their role, good things happen. For me it doesn’t matter if I am playing first or third. I’m ready to play.”

There is also a possibility Nick Solak could force his way into the Rangers lineup at third base.

“I’ve heard a lot of good things about him,” Frazier said. “I’m hoping to teach him a couple of things at third base that could make him even better. If he is doing well, that means everybody around him is doing well. My focus is trying to be a good third baseman and first baseman, whatever they want me to be. I just want to win.”

That attitude is one of the reasons why manager Chris Woodward brought Frazier’s name up at the end of last season.

“First and foremost they were very persistent,” Frazier said. “They came at me from the beginning. They were the first team to show interest. That goes a long way with me. I take value in that. There were other teams, don’t get me wrong. They (Texas) just seemed to be the most persistent and the most active.”

Frazier has averaged 29 home runs and 85 RBIs for every 162 games over his career. But Woodward said he has been intrigued by Frazier for other reasons while watching him play on opposing teams the past few years.

“You can see the energy and the presence he has on the field,” Woodward said. “I was always curious what it was like off the field. This guy just wants to win. It’s a breath of fresh air. He brings energy every day. He values that. He takes pride in being the guy on the bench who is always chirping, yelling and getting his teammates going. We need that.”