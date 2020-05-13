TogetherDetroit Tigers partners continue to donate 

During the coronavirus pandemic, Tigers partners have stepped up in every way imaginable to help the community and those in need. This week, we spotlight three partners that have donated much needed funds to various organizations and foundations to help those that need it most during this time. The Children’s

The Children’s Foundation donated to nearly a dozen Detroit non-profits. The Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund pledged $10,000 to local organizations and will be used to help with unexpected needs and costs so that they can continue to serve the community.

During the coronavirus, many non-profits have struggled to continue their missions and this funding will be integral to keeping them up and running. Some of the urgent needs this funding will assist with include food donations, diapers, formula and telehealth technology.

One of the organizations receiving funding from The Foundation is Brilliant Detroit, which serves Detroit children. The funding will aid in providing food, necessary supplies, and learning kits for local children during this time.

“The Children’s Foundation continues to be at the forefront of the charitable community for their excellence, care, and responsiveness to meeting the needs of this moment," said Cindy Eggleton, co-founder and CEO of Brilliant Detroit. “Their latest grant will help us get food, ‘learn at home’ kits, and resources to the more than 2,000 families with young kids that we serve. We have been so proud to partner with them in meeting the needs of families in Detroit.”

President & CEO @LarryBurns has announced that The Children's Foundation will provide nearly a dozen local partners with supplemental grant awards of up to $10,000. Learn more about how we are supporting @BrilliantDet @StarfishFam and more partners here: https://t.co/mCwpU5eHUf pic.twitter.com/kQj8Sr7RvL — Children's Foundation (@ChildrensFndn) March 23, 2020

Comerica Bank and its charitable foundation invested $4 million to COVID-19 relief efforts for small businesses.

"With this additional $4 million, Comerica and the Comerica Charitable Foundation have now committed $8 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. It is more important than ever that we support our communities and local businesses through the nonprofit agencies that are providing critical products and services during these difficult times," said Curt Farmer, Chairman and CEO of Comerica Incorporated and Comerica Bank.

The donation will support strategic programs that help small and micro businesses that have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Organizations that provide services to youth, seniors and vulnerable populations will also receive funding from Comerica Bank’s donation.

Comerica Bank and Comerica Charitable Foundation are investing $4 million in #COVID19 relief efforts for small businesses and community programming. Learn more here: https://t.co/SZmkOL4bQ2 #Coronavirus #ComericaCares pic.twitter.com/HMRBWXCQFI — Comerica Bank (@ComericaBank) March 25, 2020

Additionally, Comerica Bank has committed to support the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Women Forward in their Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund. This $1.5 million fund will help support small businesses in managing expenses through the recovery phase due to economic impacts from COVID-19.

“The stability and growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs significantly contribute to the economic vitality of our communities, as they provide important employment opportunities and deliver valuable goods and services,” said Mike Ritchie, Comerica Bank Michigan market president. “Supporting these businesses as they fight to survive will have a long-term impact on their success and on our cities and state. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Michigan Women Forward have proven critical in providing exceptional support to businesses, and we believe partnering in the Michigan Entrepreneur Resilience Fund will help deliver vital resources to businesses for survival and recovery.”

PetSmart Charities pledged up to $2 million to support animal welfare organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Animal shelters have been forced to close their doors to the public due to COVID-19, leading to fewer animal adoptions. The funds donated will support shelters caring for pets and organizations that are aiding pet owners, helping them keep and care for their pets in the most effected areas.

“As an organization dedicated to supporting pets and the people who love them, PetSmart Charities remains committed to the health and welfare of pets during this unprecedented time, and our hearts go out to those impacted by COVID-19,” said Chris McCurdy, interim president at PetSmart Charities. “We pledge to remain nimble as the need grows during this pandemic. Whether you are a shelter overwhelmed with the intake of homeless pets or an organization that provides resources to pet parents concerned about how they will care for their pets due to quarantine, we’re here for you.”

The Tigers want to thank their partners for their selfless donations to help those in need, as we remain #TogetherDetroit.