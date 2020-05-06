Tigers partners donate to hospitality industry 

The hospitality industry is among those who have taken a big hit and struggled greatly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it is restaurants, bars, waiters and waitresses or bartenders, this time has been incredibly difficult. Several Tigers partners have taken action to help those that serve us. Beam Suntory,

The hospitality industry is among those who have taken a big hit and struggled greatly due to the coronavirus pandemic. Whether it is restaurants, bars, waiters and waitresses or bartenders, this time has been incredibly difficult. Several Tigers partners have taken action to help those that serve us. Beam Suntory, Constellation Brands/Modelo, Miller Lite and Pernod Ricard/Jameson have all made significant donations to help those in this industry.

The United States Bartenders Guild (USBG) has a mission of uniting the hospitality community. During COVID-19, resources have been provided through the USBG’s foundation, the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program (BEAP), to help those in need. The National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) created the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund to help those in the restaurant industry experiencing hardship due to COVID-19. Both of these organizations have served as a foundation to help support those in the hospitality industry.

Beam Suntory and United States distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits pledged $1 million to the BEAP.

President and CEO of Beam Suntory Albert Baladi explained the motivation behind the donation.

“The people of Beam Suntory and our colleagues at SGWS are passionate about helping support the bartenders, restaurant workers and their families whose lives have been turned upside down by the global pandemic.

“Extraordinary times call for extraordinary actions. We are proud to support the trade community and their livelihoods, as they are part of our extended Beam Suntory family, and we are fortunate to be part of an industry where so many companies are uniting to assist our communities in this unprecedented battle,” Baladi added.

@beamsuntory and @SGWineSpirits $1 million donation will provide resources and financial aid to workers affected by mandated closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemichttps://t.co/j8dFxzuffy pic.twitter.com/D8PIWJch8F — Beam Suntory (@beamsuntory) March 20, 2020

Constellation Brands has donated over $2.5 million to COVID-19 relief. One organization that received a donation from Constellation was the NRAEF’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. Modelo Especial, one of Constellation’s flagship brands, pledged $500,000 to the Bartenders Guild in addition to a $250,000 donation to first responders.

“Our hearts go out to the many individuals and businesses impacted by this terrible virus. Many of our retail partners, particularly local restaurants and bars and their employees, have been significantly impacted by this situation. These businesses are essential to the fabric of our communities,” said Constellation President and CEO Bill Newlands. “It’s important that we all come together to help those most in need in this critical time. We are focusing our support on efforts that directly benefit those impacted today while also helping the larger industry on its path to recovery.”

We’re proud to play a role in supporting our industry and the collective road to recovery. Together, we are strong: https://t.co/Ff6hY8ckzJ pic.twitter.com/pYfvT7miy5 — Constellation Brands (@cbrands) March 26, 2020

Miller Lite pledged $1 million to the USBG’s foundation fund to help aid bartenders who have been laid off due to coronavirus. The company compelled people to donate to the BEAP’s “virtual tip jar,” and announced their pledge on twitter.

“Taps are off. But tips are needed.”

Join us in supporting those that support us. Click to donate to the @USBGNCF Bartender Emergency Assistance Program #VirtualTipJar



Donate here: https://t.co/xmAQcxUtes pic.twitter.com/B6HLsHIjcF — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) March 20, 2020

On May 1, Miller Lite and country singer Luke Combs teamed up to raise money for bartenders through a virtual concert live stream. Those who tuned in to the show were able to donate to the “virtual tip jar,” with all proceeds benefiting the BEAP.

Your Friday night plans just got made: Stream @lukecombs concert at 8 p.m. ET and donate to the #VirtualTipJar supporting @USBGNCF pic.twitter.com/EYfJgYvie7 — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) May 1, 2020

Pernod Ricard and Jameson pledged $500,000 to the USBG’s foundation on March 15. To conclude their statement announcing the donation, they included a sentiment to the local bartenders, “You’ve always had our backs and we promise to always have yours.”

Putting their promise into practice, a day after announcing the donation to the USBG, they pledged to match every dollar donated, up to $100,000, to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, through the end of March.

As always, we are proud to partner with these wonderful organizations. Thank you to our partners that are doing what they can to support those who serve us. As we navigate through this uncertain time, it is important to support one another and remain #TogetherDetroit.