Gwynn's 60th celebrated all day, Sat. on MLBN

SAN DIEGO -- Tony Gwynn -- one of the best hitters in baseball history and one of the sport's most beloved figures -- would have turned 60 on Saturday. To honor the late Mr. Padre, MLB Network will celebrate Gwynn's birthday with all-day coverage on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).

The day gets underway with "Mr. Padre," a documentary chronicling the life and career of Gwynn, originally released by MLB Network in 2018. Then, the Network will air four straight legendary Gwynn games.

Those games span Gwynn’s entire career, from the Padres' 1984 pennant-clincher to Gwynn's favorite All-Star Game (the 1994 edition in which he scored the game-winning run in the 10th inning on Moises Alou's double) to his 3,000th hit in 1999.

Here's the full lineup of events:

• 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT: MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre

• Noon ET/9 a.m. PT: The 1994 All-Star Game

• 3 p.m. ET/Noon PT: Giants vs. Padres from Aug. 4, 1993 (six-hit game)

• 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT: Padres vs. Expos from Aug. 6, 1999 (Gwynn's 3,000th hit)

• 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT: Game 5 of the 1984 National League Championship Series

In the nightcap, Gwynn plays a crucial role in that winner-take-all showdown. After the Padres had stormed back from a 2-0 series deficit, he went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in San Diego’s come-from-behind Game 5 victory over the Cubs.

Meanwhile, Gwynn's 3,000th hit serves as a nice prelude to Mother’s Day. Coincidentally, Gwynn recorded hits No. 2,000 and 3,000 on Aug. 6 -- his mother’s birthday. His 3,000th-hit game would become a wild, back-and-forth 12-10 Padres victory, and it’s always worth a re-watch.

Gwynn's legacy is as strong as it's ever been, both in San Diego and throughout the baseball world. His 60th birthday is the perfect time to enjoy some of his greatness.