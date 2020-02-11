Notes: Wolters gets club offer; injury updates
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies prevailed in their arbitration hearing with catcher Tony Wolters, who was assigned the club’s offer of a $1.9 million 2020 salary on Tuesday. Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019.
Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019. The hearing occurred on Monday.
The hearing was just the fifth in Rockies history as they head into their 28th season. Right-hander Dennys Reyes won the club’s first case in 2002, and the Rockies have won against righty reliever Sun-Woo Kim ('06), lefty reliever Brian Fuentes ('08), catcher Wilin Rosario ('15) and Wolters.
Melville out, other updates
Manager Bud Black revealed that non-roster righty starter
Melville is the Rockies’ second significant injury. Black said last month that infielder
Black also said righty veteran reliever
