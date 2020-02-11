Notes: Wolters gets club offer; injury updates

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies prevailed in their arbitration hearing with catcher Tony Wolters, who was assigned the club’s offer of a $1.9 million 2020 salary on Tuesday. Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies prevailed in their arbitration hearing with catcher Tony Wolters , who was assigned the club’s offer of a $1.9 million 2020 salary on Tuesday.

Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019. The hearing occurred on Monday.

The hearing was just the fifth in Rockies history as they head into their 28th season. Right-hander Dennys Reyes won the club’s first case in 2002, and the Rockies have won against righty reliever Sun-Woo Kim ('06), lefty reliever Brian Fuentes ('08), catcher Wilin Rosario ('15) and Wolters.

Melville out, other updates

Manager Bud Black revealed that non-roster righty starter Tim Melville , who went from independent ball to Triple-A Albuquerque to the Rockies’ rotation (2-3, 4.86 ERA in seven starts), will be out “six weeks to two months” with a rib injury he sustained in preparation for the season.

Melville is the Rockies’ second significant injury. Black said last month that infielder Brendan Rodgers , MLB Pipeline's No. 29 overall prospect, will not be a factor at the Major League level until about May. He is recovering from a right shoulder labrum surgery from July.

Black also said righty veteran reliever Bryan Shaw and lefty Ben Bowden, ranked as the club's No. 8 prospect, will miss a few early days of camp for family reasons.