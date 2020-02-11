Notes: Wolters gets club offer; injury updates

 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
By Thomas Harding @harding_at_mlb
10:15 PM EST

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- The Rockies prevailed in their arbitration hearing with catcher Tony Wolters, who was assigned the club's offer of a $1.9 million 2020 salary on Tuesday. Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019.

Wolters, 27, in his first year of arbitration, filed at $2.475 million after batting a career-high .262 in 121 games in 2019. The hearing occurred on Monday.

The hearing was just the fifth in Rockies history as they head into their 28th season. Right-hander Dennys Reyes won the club’s first case in 2002, and the Rockies have won against righty reliever Sun-Woo Kim ('06), lefty reliever Brian Fuentes ('08), catcher Wilin Rosario ('15) and Wolters.

Melville out, other updates
Manager Bud Black revealed that non-roster righty starter Tim Melville, who went from independent ball to Triple-A Albuquerque to the Rockies’ rotation (2-3, 4.86 ERA in seven starts), will be out “six weeks to two months” with a rib injury he sustained in preparation for the season.

Melville is the Rockies’ second significant injury. Black said last month that infielder Brendan Rodgers, MLB Pipeline's No. 29 overall prospect, will not be a factor at the Major League level until about May. He is recovering from a right shoulder labrum surgery from July.

Black also said righty veteran reliever Bryan Shaw and lefty Ben Bowden, ranked as the club's No. 8 prospect, will miss a few early days of camp for family reasons.

Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.

