MLB's most valuable position is ... first base?
While first base has been somewhat devalued in recent years, the position historically has been home to some of the greatest players in history. In fact, no position has been responsible for more Most Valuable Player Awards than first base, and second place isn’t close. Here’s a positional breakdown of
In fact, no position has been responsible for more Most Valuable Player Awards than first base, and second place isn’t close. Here’s a positional breakdown of all the MVP Awards in Major League history (through the 2019 season), based on each player’s primary position the year he won.
Total MVP Awards by position
First basemen: 34 seasons
Most: 3 (Jimmie Foxx, Albert Pujols)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 11.8 (Lou Gehrig, 1927)
Right fielders: 28
Most: 2 (Frank Robinson, Roger Maris, Juan Gonzalez)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 14.1 (Babe Ruth, 1923)
Frank Robinson is the only player to be named MVP in both leagues, winning in 1961 with the Reds and again after earning the Triple Crown with the Orioles in ‘66.
Ruth’s lone MVP Award came in 1923, a year in which he hit .393/.545/.764 and posted one of the highest bWAR marks in the modern era (since 1900) at 14.1. Ruth likely would have won more MVPs, but he played the majority of his career before the modern version of the award was handed out. There was no MVP Award in Ruth’s first seven full seasons, and AL players weren’t eligible to win more than once from 1922-28.
Left fielders: 24
Most: 7 (Barry Bonds)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 12.5 (Carl Yastrzemski, 1967)
Surprisingly, neither Bonds nor Williams holds the highest bWAR in an MVP season by a left fielder, as
Starting pitchers: 21
Most: 2 (Walter Johnson, Carl Hubbell, Hal Newhouser)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 16.5 (Johnson, 1913)
Since the advent of the Cy Young Award, which was first handed out in 1956, only 11 pitchers (eight starting pitchers) have been named MVP. Just two (
Before 1956, the MVP Award went to a pitcher 14 times, with Walter Johnson,
Center fielders: 20
Most: 3 (Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Mike Trout)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 11.3 (Mantle, 1957)
It’s surprising to see center field so low on this list, considering some of the biggest names in the history of the game have played there. Hall of Famers
The highest WAR by an MVP center fielder belongs to
Third basemen: 19
Most: 3 (Mike Schmidt)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 10.1 (Al Rosen, 1953)
It wasn’t until Bob Elliott in 1947 that a third baseman won an MVP Award, and in the 16 seasons that followed, the hot corner saw only one other MVP (
In 1980, George Brett was named AL MVP, while
Catchers: 18
Most: 3 (Yogi Berra and Roy Campanella)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 8.6 (Johnny Bench, 1972)
Of the 18 MVP Awards earned by catchers,
Bench finished with 8.6 bWAR in 1972, the highest ever for a catcher in an MVP season, as he hit 40 homers, started 124 games behind the plate and threw out 56% of runners trying to steal.
Since Ivan Rodriguez was named AL MVP in 1999, only two catchers (
Second basemen: 16
Most: 2 (Rogers Hornsby and Joe Morgan)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 11.0 (Morgan, 1975)
Second base was well represented among MVPs in the first half of the 20th century, but since Jackie Robinson won in 1949, the keystone has had only seven MVPs in 70 years.
The highest bWAR by a second baseman in an MVP season belongs to
Shortstops: 16
Most: 2 (Ernie Banks and Cal Ripken Jr.)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 11.5 (Ripken, 1991)
Although
The position has produced only four MVPs (
Relief pitchers: 4
Most: 4 (4 players tied)
Highest bWAR in MVP season: 4.8 (Willie Hernandez, 1984)
This position typically haven’t received much love from MVP voters, with relievers accounting for just four MVP Awards in history.
MVPs at multiple positions
Only four players have earned an MVP Award at one position and then another at a different position.
Recent MVPs
With voters placing a greater emphasis on advanced metrics such as Wins Above Replacement, which takes into account defense and baserunning as well as hitting production, we’ve seen a shift away from first basemen in the MVP race lately.
Here's a breakdown of the MVP Award winners by position since the last time a first baseman won (
MVPs by position, 2011-19
Third base: 4 seasons
Center field: 4
Right field: 4
Pitcher: 2
Left field: 2
Catcher: 1
Second base: 1
While third base, center field and right field all had four MVP Awards each in that span, right field is the only one of the three to have four different winners, as
But even if the first-base drought continues, it will remain MLB's most valuable position for the forseeable future, at least in terms of total MVP Awards won.
Thomas Harrigan is a reporter for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @HarriganMLB.