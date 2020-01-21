Cubs trade for Boston reliever Lakins

The Cubs acquired right-handed pitcher Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash consideration. Chicago’s 40-man roster now stands at 40 players. Lakins, 25, made his major league debut with Boston last season, pitching to a 3.86 ERA (10 ER/23.1 IP) in 16

Lakins, 25, made his major league debut with Boston last season, pitching to a 3.86 ERA (10 ER/23.1 IP) in 16 games, including three starts as an “opener,” while walking 10 and striking out 18. He limited left-handed batters to a .231 average (9-for-39) and a .282 slugging mark while eight of his 16 outings were more than one inning.

The 6-foot-1 Lakins spent a majority of last season with Triple-A Pawtucket, going 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA (23 ER/45.0 IP) in 40 outings, all but one in relief, while walking 23, striking out 42 and allowing just four home runs in 201 batters faced.

In 2018, Lakins posted a 2.32 ERA (14 ER/54.1 IP) and limited opponents to a .190 average (38-for-200) in 36 outings (six starts) between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket. He allowed just three home runs and limited left-handed hitters to a .183 average (15-for-82) while right-handed hitters batted .195 (23-for-118).

Originally selected by Boston in the sixth round of the 2015 Draft out of Ohio State University, Lakins is 17-13 with nine saves and a 4.45 ERA (129 ER/260.2 IP) in 111 career minor league games, including 41 starts, as he moved to the bullpen for good in May of 2018. He has walked 112 and struck out 243 batters while allowing just 19 home runs.