Blue Jays agree to deal with Shaw (sources)

The Blue Jays have reached agreement on a one-year, $4 million deal with third baseman Travis Shaw, sources tell MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi and Mark Feinsand. The deal, which Toronto has not formally announced, reportedly includes performance incentives that could bump its total value up to $4.675 million. The 29-year-old

The Blue Jays have reached agreement on a one-year, $4 million deal with third baseman Travis Shaw , sources tell MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi and Mark Feinsand. The deal, which Toronto has not formally announced, reportedly includes performance incentives that could bump its total value up to $4.675 million.

The 29-year-old Shaw is looking to recoup his value after a tough 2019 season, during which he hit .157 with seven homers across 86 games. The Brewers optioned him to Triple-A San Antonio twice during the summer before non-tendering him earlier this month. However, Shaw is just a year removed from back-to-back 30-plus homer seasons with the Crew.

Shaw has big league experience manning first base, and he could slot in there for the Blue Jays with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. currently occupying the hot corner. Former Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak signed a one-year deal with the Brewers last week.

Matt Kelly is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @mattkellyMLB.