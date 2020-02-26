Notes: Thornton's 'attack plan'; cult hero Kirk

DUNEDIN, Fla. -- The line in Trent Thornton’s second Grapefruit League outing wasn’t quite as sharp as his first, but the right-hander’s own view of his progression tells a different story.

Thornton allowed a two-run homer to deep center field before the Blue Jays’ game against the Tigers was called due to rain Wednesday with Toronto down 3-1 in the fourth inning, striking out two along the way. He’d like that one pitch back, but Thornton was happy with the rest.

“Today I actually felt like I got to do a lot more of what I wanted to do as far as my game plan, my attack plan,” Thornton said. “The fastball location was a lot better today, and my elevated fastball was really good.”

His sentiment shines a light on the balance pitchers must strike in Spring Training between working on specific pitches and simulating a regular-season game. For example, a pitcher might take the mound in February with a plan to attack one edge of the plate or use one pitch far more than usual.

“The first one against the Yankees, I was trying to work my changeup into counts where I think I would throw it,” Thornton said, “but today was a lot closer to what I would use in a game plan.”

The lone curveball Thornton threw Wednesday induced a swinging strike, but he would have liked to have thrown a few more. The nature of a two-inning outing, though, means that can’t always be wedged in. He was also hoping to toss some two-seamers, but didn’t, though he was pleased with the four or five changeups that he threw. His pitch selection was also influenced by the Tigers’ right-heavy lineup.

Overall, Thornton feels further along than he was at this point in 2019. It shows on the mound, and in his confidence as he talks through his craft.

A full month of Spring Training stands between Wednesday and first pitch at Rogers Centre on Opening Day against the Red Sox, but unless Shun Yamaguchi makes a serious push or injuries strike, the No. 5 rotation job looks like it is Trent Thornton’s to lose.

Bo’s got ‘it’

After Tuesday’s outing, No. 1 prospect Nate Pearson spoke openly about his desire to be, in his words, “great.”

It’s not something that baseball players say out loud all that often, especially young ones. It’s a good look when the talent is there to back it up, though, and manager Charlie Montoyo sees that same edge in Bo Bichette .

“He's another kid that wants to be great, not just good,” Montoyo said. “And I said, ‘Bo, the best compliment I can give you right now is that I didn't miss Freddy Galvis when he left.’ And I told that to the press, and you guys know how much I love Freddy Galvis -- that's what Bo did to us last year.”

Captain Kirk

Catcher Alejandro Kirk has quickly become a cult hero among Blue Jays fans this spring.

“He’s exciting; he’s got a great approach at the plate for a young kid,” Montoyo said. “He’s a good catcher, too, which I didn’t know. I was watching bullpens and talking to [Major League coach] John Schneider. He’s really good behind the plate.”

The 5-foot-9, 265-pound catcher is a contact machine, but his lack of positional flexibility means that he’ll need to stick as the long-term backstop. Montoyo thinks he can because of one specific trait.

“Good hands,” Montoyo said. “He’s got good hands. You don’t teach that, and he’s got them.”

Up next

TD Ballpark should announce two attendance figures for Thursday’s home game against the Twins at 1:07 p.m. ET: the fans and the visiting media. Hyun-Jin Ryu’s first Grapefruit League start will be covered from every angle as one of Korea’s biggest stars takes the mound for the Blue Jays. Montoyo expects Ryu to throw around 40-45 pitches which -- as long as the first inning doesn’t run too long -- should buy him two innings.