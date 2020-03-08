Notes: Bauer ready to go; Lodolo impresses Bell

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- After Sunday, there is just under three weeks until the Reds open the 2020 season against the Cardinals on March 26. As far as starting pitcher Trevor Bauer is concerned, he doesn’t need all of that time. “I’m ready to go,” Bauer said on Sunday afternoon following

“I’m ready to go,” Bauer said on Sunday afternoon following his four-inning start in an 8-8 tie with the Angels. “I’m able to command all my pitches, the velo is there and I’m recovering well. My prep is good. I was 94-95 [mph] today with basically no adrenaline. All of my stuff is sharp.”

Bauer allowed one earned run, one hit, one walk and one wild pitch while striking out four. He gave up a leadoff home run to Arismendy Alcantara on a 2-0 pitch in the top of the third inning.

“It was a fastball down the middle, 2-0. That’s what happens when you get behind in the count,” Bauer said. “I walked a guy, so that was frustrating. But I felt the first, second and fourth innings went pretty good.”

Over three starts and nine innings this spring, Bauer has given up just the one run and three hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Bauer, who was acquired by the Reds from the Indians in a three-way trade last season on July 31, was facing hitters on his own in December. He did most of his offseason work and preparation at Driveline Baseball, a data-driven performance complex in Seattle. It was founded in 2008, and is still operated, by Kyle Boddy and Bauer was one of their first Major League clients.

The Reds hired Boddy in October as their director of pitching initiatives/pitching coordinator. Bauer has long embraced outside-the-box approaches and techniques that he learned at Driveline, and he is enjoying this spring having Boddy on his team.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Bauer said. “I’ve obviously known him for a lot of years. We talked a lot about this moment and when it might happen. It’s just kind of a cool thing for both of us. We’re kind of two baseball outsiders in a lot of ways in how we train. To have both of us in the same big league dugout at the same time is pretty cool.”

Bell impressed by Lodolo

Left-hander Nick Lodolo, who was the Reds’ first-round Draft pick in 2019, has worked in two batting practice sessions against hitters -- including on Saturday -- but he has yet to get into a Cactus League game.

Manager David Bell felt it was possible Lodolo -- ranked as the club's top prospect and No. 48 overall by MLB Pipeline -- could pitch in a game this week. The 22-year-old was held back from the first half of spring games, but not because of an injury.

“More of that it’s so unique and rare for a first-year player to come in after coming from a different place with the college season and everything he went through,” Bell said. “We’re just trying to ease him in. We wanted to make this Spring Training about him gaining experience in every way, maybe less so as a pitcher and more just to experiencing what it’s like to be in a Major League camp and all that.

“He’s been so impressive. He’s fit in so easily with his personality. That could be a tough thing. You can really stick out as a young player if you’ve never done it before. He’s fit right in. He’s really mature and handles himself really well. That’s all been a great experience for him. There’s some risk in it but I’m so glad we did it because it’s been all positive.”

Galvis could DH soon

Reds shortstop Freddy Galvis hasn’t been in the lineup since March 2 after he was scratched on Wednesday with left quadriceps tightness.

“He might be back in the lineup prior to the off-day [this Wednesday] as DH. If not, shortly after the off-day,” Bell said.

It’s been an injury-challenged spring for Galvis, who debuted on Feb. 29 after he was held back because of a sore right shoulder. Since having the quad injury, he has continued to throw and was taking batting practice on Sunday.

Galvis’ injuries brought to light the lack of shortstop depth the Reds have. Utility player Kyle Farmer has been getting extra time at the position, his most action at shortstop since his college days at the University of Georgia seven years ago. Alex Blandino and Alfredo Rodriguez are also shortstops currently in camp.

“We have several guys we’re confident in and we’re preparing them by getting them a lot of playing time,” Bell said.

Up next

Anthony DeSclafani will make his second Cactus League start -- and third overall -- at 4:05 p.m. ET on Monday when the Reds face the White Sox in Glendale. Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett and Pedro Strop are expected to make appearances out of the bullpen. Watch on MLB.TV or listen to Gameday Audio.