Rosenthal, prospect Singer among KC's NRIs

KANSAS CITY -- This could be a very interesting camp for the Royals.

The rebuilding Royals announced their non-roster invitees to Spring Training, and there were some anticipated names, including right-hander Trevor Rosenthal , who is hoping to make a comeback.

But the Royals also are inviting several prospects not on the 40-man roster who could have an impact in 2020, namely pitchers Brady Singer , their top Draft pick in '18 and Kansas City's No. 2 prospect per MLB Pipeline, and Daniel Lynch (No. 3).

Other first-timers include outfielders Khalil Lee (No. 4) and Kyle Isbel (No. 8), and pitchers Kris Bubic (No. 6) and Jackson Kowar (No. 5).

Also included is infielder Kevin Merrell (No. 18), whom the Royals acquired from Oakland in the Homer Bailey deal last July.

The list also includes pitchers Jake Kalish and Tyler Zuber, catchers Nick Dini , Sebastian Rivero and MJ Melendez (No. 9), and infielders Gabriel Cancel (No. 29) and Emmanuel Rivera (No. 19).

Also included are Erick Mejia and Humberto Arteaga , who were non-tendered but re-signed to Minor League deals.

Along with free agent Rosenthal, pitcher Braden Shipley will get an invite to camp, as will infielder Matt Reynolds who could make the team if shortstop Adalberto Mondesi isn’t back fully from left shoulder surgery.

Pitchers and catchers will report Feb. 12, with the first full-squad workout happening on Feb. 17.