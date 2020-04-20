Rosenthal shows off strength in home workout
KANSAS CITY -- Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal certainly appears to be ready any time the MLB season resumes. Rosenthal, signed as a non-roster free-agent during the offseason, showed up in camp and had a great Spring Training. He didn’t allow a run or a walk through five appearances, striking out
Rosenthal was such a lock to make the Opening Day roster that the Royals put him on the 40-man roster after Spring Training was suspended.
Always important to work on strength/power/mobility on and off the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/uU0dVdu99b— Trevor Rosenthal (@TrevRosenthal) April 18, 2020
And it’s obvious to see where Rosenthal was getting the strength to zip his fastball over 100 mph during camp -- he is an animal in the weight room.
Rosenthal recently shared a video of his home workout routine, and it was impressive.
Rosenthal said in his tweet, “Always important to work on strength/power/mobility on and off the baseball field.”
Jeffrey Flanagan has covered the Royals since 1991, and for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter at @FlannyMLB.