Rosenthal shows off strength in home workout

KANSAS CITY -- Royals reliever Trevor Rosenthal certainly appears to be ready any time the MLB season resumes.

Rosenthal, signed as a non-roster free-agent during the offseason, showed up in camp and had a great Spring Training. He didn’t allow a run or a walk through five appearances, striking out nine.

Rosenthal was such a lock to make the Opening Day roster that the Royals put him on the 40-man roster after Spring Training was suspended.

Always important to work on strength/power/mobility on and off the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/uU0dVdu99b — Trevor Rosenthal (@TrevRosenthal) April 18, 2020

And it’s obvious to see where Rosenthal was getting the strength to zip his fastball over 100 mph during camp -- he is an animal in the weight room.

Rosenthal recently shared a video of his home workout routine, and it was impressive.

