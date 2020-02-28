Story gets specific with goals for 2020
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- A highlight of Rockies shortstop Trevor Story’s spring was a first text exchange with the Indians’ Francisco Lindor. Maybe they’ll talk more, share an idea or two. Story and Lindor are linked with the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, the Cubs’ Javier Báez and the Astros’ Carlos Correa --
Story, 27, believes it’s early to be concerned with future contracts, saying, “I take each day for what it’s worth, make the best of that day -- and that’s a lot of days away.”
But a little friendly look-see is fine.
“It’s a great time for baseball that we have so many good shortstops,” said Story, who erased his arbitration years with a two-year, $27.5 million deal signed this winter. “Maybe not directly, but maybe indirectly, we kind of push each other. We all want to [uphold] the standard that we set. And we want to keep pushing it, too.”
Here are ways in which Story wants to make his push.
1. More feats with his feet
Story, the first shortstop with 20 or more homers in his first four MLB seasons and the first player in Rockies history with more than one 30-20 season, saw his stolen-base success rate drop from 81.8 percent in ’18 (27 of 33) to 74.2 percent last year (23 of 31). He also wants to run better with the ball in play.
“I feel like I’m leaving some stuff out there that could help us win, whether that’s stealing bases or taking extra bags -- little things like that,” Story said.
2. Discriminating selection
According to Statcast, Story tends to go outside the strike zone in counts when selectivity could help. Here are some chase rates:
• On 3-1: 29.4 percent (5 swings on 17 pitches)
MLB avg: 27.5 percent
• On 3-2: 44.1 percent (30 swings on 68 pitches)
MLB avg: 47.8 percent
• Ahead in count: 32.8 percent (109 swings on 332 pitches)
MLB avg: 29.0 percent
Better discipline would mean walks, which would improve his on-base percentage -- a career-high .363 last season
“I’ve gotten a little bit better and a little bit better each year, trying to hone in on that,” Story said.
3. Friendship is key
“It’s one of the most important relationships that I’ve formed -- in baseball and off the field,” Story said of Arenado. “We have such a passion for the game, very similar minds of how good we want to be. It’s hard to find that sometimes.
“We have the same types of pressure and expectations. So it’s always great to have a guy like that in my corner.”
4. Be quiet but be vocal
Story set becoming a more vocal leader as an important goal. As the offseason went into Spring Training and the Arenado situation and lack of offseason moves became a negative hanging over camp, Story went about clearing the air in a positive way.
“Not in a group setting have I done that; for me I’m more about going to a guy and talking to him man-to-man,” Story said. "And vice-versa. They come to me.”
5. They’re in this together
For a team that won just 71 games last year, the Rockies are under immense and immediate pressure, thanks in part to Arenado’s ability to opt out after 2021 -- when Story and right-hander
If the Rockies have an early losing streak, who will stop the Rockies from turning their attention to the uncertain Trade Deadline?
Well, there’s Story. And Arenado. And Blackmon. And, Story says, veterans
“We’ve got to stick together,” Story said. “That’s our message so far.
“People are doubting us right now. Maybe that’s not the worst thing. You tend to see the best out of people when they’ve written you off already.”
Thomas Harding has covered the Rockies since 2000, and for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @harding_at_mlb and like his Facebook page.