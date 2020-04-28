Mancini being treated for Stage 3 colon cancer

The Orioles' Trey Mancini revealed that he is undergoing chemotherapy for Stage 3 colon cancer in a story published Tuesday in The Players' Tribune. Mancini left the team in early March during Spring Training, and on March 12, he released a statement that he underwent surgery to remove a malignant

Mancini left the team in early March during Spring Training, and on March 12, he released a statement that he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

Mancini writes that when he first started feeling sluggish in Spring Training this year, he figured it was simply aging. When he did his yearly physical and blood work, there was an issue with his iron levels, and the initial assumption was that he had celiac disease. He had an endoscopy and a colonoscopy, which instead showed colon cancer. He has a family history -- his father had Stage 2 colon cancer in 2011, when he was 58.

Thank you @PlayersTribune for helping me tell my story!https://t.co/ZOjClL5btd — Trey Mancini (@TreyMancini) April 28, 2020

Mancini notes how atypical a situation it is, getting chemotherapy during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. He has to drive to the hospital in Baltimore alone, due to added precautions, and is being extra cautious.

His treatment, which began on April 13, will last six months.

"If baseball returns in 2020, it will probably be without me," he wrote.

That being said, Mancini wants people to know he's in good spirits and feeling like himself. He notes throughout how much he loves baseball and can't wait to return to it once he's all better.