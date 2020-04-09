'Tell 'em Tucker sent ya': Barnhart gives back

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart extended his culinary outreach to the health care system on Thursday, providing free lunches to the staff at Good Samaritan TriHealth Hospital. Partnering with Frisch's, Barnhart provided 40 gift cards worth $25 apiece to various nurses, doctors and staff members at the hospital. The $1,000 donation

Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart extended his culinary outreach to the health care system on Thursday, providing free lunches to the staff at Good Samaritan TriHealth Hospital.

Partnering with Frisch's, Barnhart provided 40 gift cards worth $25 apiece to various nurses, doctors and staff members at the hospital. The $1,000 donation was split evenly between Barnhart and Frisch's, and Barnhart intends to continue making weekly meal donations for individuals in the health care industry. He plans to include hospitals in Cincinnati and Indianapolis, located near his hometown of Zionsville, Ind.

Like most of the country, Barnhart has been moved by the health care workers who have been putting their own safety at risk in order to tend to the sick. When there is that rare moment to pause amid the chaos, he'd like them to enjoy a meal on him.

"Maybe it is a little bit of a break for some people, to take a breath and take a break from the stresses of trying to make ends meet," Barnhart said. "Workers are putting their lives on the line to help everybody out. Everybody's talking about this virus not being about you specifically -- meaning that you might not be the one you need to worry about getting sick. The health care workers are, in my opinion, epitomizing that -- putting themselves right in the middle of it and trying to help everybody get better."

This is so awesome!!!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/zAcGy9XBHS — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) April 9, 2020

Barnhart is best-known as the Reds' catcher, but he also identifies as a proud foodie. He relieves stress by cooking, and during the season, he enjoys exploring the local culinary scene when he travels. In fact, Barnhart considers it one of the best perks of his job.

So, when he was considering ways he might be able to help during the stay-at-home period necessitated by COVID-19, Barnhart immediately thought of food. The downtown area of Zionsville is void of chain restaurants. Almost all establishments are small, locally-owned establishments. Those businesses are vulnerable in the current climate, and Barnhart is doing his part to remind people these places are still operational and need community support.

Barnhart, who credits Indianapolis-based broadcaster Dan Dakich for coming up with the idea, purchases gift cards worth $500 and through his social networks invites people to call the restaurant, order a meal and mention his name. He targets restaurants in both Zionsville and Cincinnati.

For example, on Thursday, Barnhart donated $500 to the new Taste of Belgium at the Banks in Cincinnati. The offer began at 12:35 p.m., the same time a typical Thursday day game at Great American Ball Park would start.

#TakeoutThursday lunch edition! With help from @FrischsBigBoy and @CocaCola we are working with Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincy. Join me in supporting our local healthcare workers for their next meal! Separately we are also working with @tasteofbelgium at the Banks! @Reds ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ztzANRCvey — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) April 9, 2020

Dubbed #TakeoutThursday, the offer extends to 20 patrons at a limit of $25 per order. It also accomplishes two things -- it gives complimentary meals to people who may have run into hard times during this pandemic, and it sends a friendly reminder to everyone to support their local businesses.

So far, this "Tell 'em Tucker sent ya" initiative is working out swimmingly, so much that Barnhart plans to continue it as long as the season is on hold.

"It's obviously helping people in need and getting things to people who are dealing with issues or dealing with things," Barnhart said. "Maybe it allows them to have lunch or dinner on me and my family. That feels really good. Helping people out with an interest of mine [food], and finding local restaurants and help them out, too -- it's turned into something pretty cool. It feels good to be able to help."