2020 vision: Predicting Twins' Opening Day look

Three months ago, Minnesota's projected roster for 2020 was particularly riddled with holes on the pitching side. That's no longer the case. Though the Twins did not secure any big-name starters off the free-agent market, they did make several impactful additions to the Major League group -- including a few

Three months ago, Minnesota's projected roster for 2020 was particularly riddled with holes on the pitching side. That's no longer the case. Though the Twins did not secure any big-name starters off the free-agent market, they did make several impactful additions to the Major League group -- including a few familiar faces -- to mostly fill out the roster they should bring north from Spring Training for Opening Day.

That's not to say that the Twins' offseason work is complete. The Josh Donaldson sweepstakes are not yet over, and the trade market remains open for additional pitching help and the infield vacancy created by the non-tendering of C.J. Cron this winter. President of baseball operations Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine said at the Winter Meetings that they expect to make some position-player additions late in the offseason according to their needs.

But with Spring Training little more than a month away, let's take an updated look at how the Twins' roster could look when they take the field at the Oakland Coliseum for Opening Day on March 26. Keep in mind that roster construction this season will come with the added wrinkle of an expansion to 26 players through Aug. 31, with a cap of 28 players for the final month of the regular season.

Catcher

Locks: Mitch Garver , Alex Avila

Possibility: Willians Astudillo

There's no question that Garver will be the Twins' starting catcher following a breakout 2019, during which he led the Major Leagues by hitting 30 of his 31 homers as a catcher and posted the highest slugging percentage (.630) for any backstop in club history. Minnesota also addressed its vacancy at backup catcher in early December by signing the lefty-hitting Avila to a one-year, $4.25 million contract.

It remains to be seen how much of the workload Garver will bear behind the plate. Despite the slugger's historic numbers in 2019, manager Rocco Baldelli made it evident in his first season as skipper that proper rest and recovery were a priority, and nowhere was that more clear than at catcher, where Garver (73 starts) engaged in a hefty timeshare with the departed Jason Castro (72 starts).

First base

Locks: None

Possibilities: Marwin Gonzalez , Luke Raley , Miguel Sanó , free agent/trade

The Twins created a vacancy at first base by non-tendering Cron, and there isn't yet much certainty with regards to how they will line up their corner infield in the wake of that transaction. They could, of course, add a first baseman via free agency or trade. If Donaldson -- or another third baseman -- were added to the roster, Sanó could slide across the diamond to play first base. Either way, there's still a need somewhere on the infield.

Gonzalez has a capable glove at first base, but much of his value is derived from his versatility around the infield and outfield. He would likely be an offensive and defensive downgrade from Cron if the Twins were to install Gonzalez as the everyday first baseman. The other internal option is Raley, who was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 Draft, but he appears to be considered more of an outfielder despite some Minor League experience at first base.

Second base

Locks: Luis Arraez , Ehire Adrianza

Possibility: Nick Gordon

There's little question that the starting role will belong to Arraez, who burst onto the scene with quality at-bats as a 22-year-old rookie in 2019 and immediately led the Twins in batting average (.334) and on-base percentage (.399).

Behind him, Adrianza avoided arbitration with a one-year, $1.6 million contract, bringing back one of the Twins' best all-around defenders as a backup at all four infield positions and one of the better-hitting utility infielders (.765 OPS) in baseball. This should also be the year for the 24-year-old Gordon, the club's No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, to finally break into the Majors at some point, after he hit .298/.342/.459 at Triple-A in '19.

Shortstop

Locks: Jorge Polanco , Ehire Adrianza

Possibility: Nick Gordon

No big mystery here. Polanco posted his finest season in 2019 after he signed a five-year, $25.75 million extension during Spring Training. Polanco not only appeared as the starting shortstop for the American League in the All-Star Game, but he was also the workhorse of the Twins' roster, as he appeared in a team-high 153 games. Top prospect Royce Lewis should arrive in the next few years and will almost certainly be in big league Spring Training, but he won't be a factor for the Opening Day roster just yet.

Third base

Locks: Miguel Sanó, Ehire Adrianza

Possibilities: Nick Gordon, free agent/trade

Though he's coming off a career-best 34 homers and .923 OPS in a huge bounce-back campaign, Sanó committed 17 errors at third base in an abbreviated season, tied for second-most at the position, and his overall defense also graded out as a negative according to advanced metrics, as his minus-5 defensive runs saved ranked him in the bottom third at his position. But he also has a cannon right arm, and Baldelli said after the season that he's in no rush to pull Sanó off the hot corner.

But third base could be the other moving piece of the puzzle, and as mentioned, Sanó could also be a factor at first base depending on the nature of the Twins' final additions to their roster.

Utility

Lock: Marwin Gonzalez

Possibility: Willians Astudillo

Gonzalez is at his best when he's not anchored to any position and is instead freed up to play his super-utility role, and that should again be the case in 2020 if he's not needed in a more consistent role at first base. All GIF-able moments on the field aside, Astudillo's .678 OPS in 2019 won't cut it in an expanded role, but his extreme versatility almost makes him ideally suited to assume the 26th roster spot as a third catcher and a backup corner infielder.

Designated hitter

Locks: Nelson Cruz

Possibilities: None

This is the biggest no-brainer on the roster, after the Twins exercised Cruz's $12 million option for 2020. The ageless Cruz (he turns 40 in July) led the Twins with 41 homers and a career-best 1.031 OPS in 2019 as he posted his sixth straight season with 37 or more roundtrippers -- even after rupturing a tendon in his left wrist in August.

Outfield

Lock: Max Kepler

Possibilities: Byron Buxton , Jake Cave , Luke Raley, Eddie Rosario , LaMonte Wade Jr .

Kepler appears to be the only lock after signing a five-year, $35 million extension with an option for a sixth year during Spring Training. Whether he'll start in right or center depends on the recovery of Buxton, who underwent season-ending labrum surgery last Sept. 10 that was expected to carry a recovery of 4-6 months. Twins leadership said this offseason that Buxton is on track to be healthy for Spring Training, and assuming no setbacks, he'd be a lock to start in center field.

Rosario is a fan favorite, and he has been the team's anchor in left for the past three seasons, but could he be a trade candidate to secure an impact starting pitcher? If Rosario is still around in March, he's the starting left fielder. Otherwise, the Twins have young options with MLB experience in Cave and Wade or a left-handed prospect with punch in Raley. No. 8 prospect Brent Rooker also represents a high-ceiling power bat, but there's currently no room on the 40-man roster for the No. 35 overall selection from the 2017 Draft.

Starting pitchers

Locks: José Berríos , Jake Odorizzi , Homer Bailey

Possibilities: Randy Dobnak , Brusdar Graterol , Devin Smeltzer , Lewis Thorpe , free agent/trade

Eventual locks: Rich Hill , Michael Pineda

The Twins first stabilized their rotation by re-signing Odorizzi and Pineda, and then added experienced options through the signings of Bailey, a veteran coming off a much-improved 2019, and Hill, who comes with risk but elite upside and a proven record of playoff success. There's still room for another front-of-the-rotation arm via the trade market, but there's also no question that the Twins' starting depth is much less of an issue now than it was several months ago.

The problem is that neither Pineda nor Hill will be on the Opening Day roster. Pineda must serve the remainder of his 60-game suspension to open the season and will be eligible for a return in mid-May. Hill underwent surgery in October and is expected to be out of action until around June. That should give the Twins some time to evaluate one or more of their internal options -- likely Dobnak, Smeltzer or Thorpe -- early in the season to have a more complete idea of where things stand once they have their full array of options available in the second half.

Relievers

Locks: Tyler Clippard , Tyler Duffey , Zack Littell , Trevor May , Taylor Rogers , Sergio Romo

Possibilities: Graterol, Ryne Harper , Fernando Romero , Cody Stashak , Matt Wisler

Perceived to be a weakness early last season, the Twins' relief corps emerged as one of the team's strengths in the second half and stretch run. It's shaping up to be a sound crew again in 2020. Rogers should reprise his role as closer, with a strong group of late-innings relievers around him in May, Duffey, Romo and Clippard. Littell and Stashak didn't blow anyone away but were effective all the same and should get more looks.

It's shaping up to be a tight battle for the final two bullpen spots between Harper, Romero, Stashak and Wisler. The hard-throwing Graterol, the organization's top pitching prospect, could also be in play if the Twins don't transition him back to a starting role. Wisler would appear to have a leg up because he is out of Minor League options and is on a guaranteed Major League contract for the coming season. Harper and Stashak were both effective for extended periods last season, while former top prospect Romero will look to shake off a forgettable '19 after he struggled with his mechanics in his transition to the bullpen.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.