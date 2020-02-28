Twins have eyes on ultimate prize in 2020
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A little more than two weeks into Twins camp, the vibe around the CenturyLink Sports Complex is already noticeably different from a year ago. Scores of national media members have been filtering in and out since day one, because the Twins have one of the more
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A little more than two weeks into Twins camp, the vibe around the CenturyLink Sports Complex is already noticeably different from a year ago.
Scores of national media members have been filtering in and out since day one, because the Twins have one of the more nationally relevant stories to tell this year.
Oh, and those two words are openly being thrown around by player after player: World Series.
"I think that everybody comes here to win the World Series,"
"We've got a great lineup, but we're not looking for the Bomba Squad this year,"
As the foundation of a 101-win team and division champion in 2019, the Twins' offensive core showed that it's ready to win now. The front office responded with an aggressive offseason push unseen in the recent history of this team, not only adding Donaldson to one of the league's most potent lineups, but also the likes of
All the pieces appear in place for the Twins to finally shake their playoff demons (16 straight postseason losses) and take the next step with a deeper run through October. Can they capitalize?
What's the goal?
Another promising Twins squad was derailed by -- who else? -- the Yankees last fall, when Minnesota was vanquished in an American League Division Series sweep after the offense went quiet against a beatable Yankees rotation. The talent on the Twins' roster was undeniable, especially on the offensive side. But a combination of relative youth and inexperience and a lack of depth in the starting rotation likely contributed to the Twins' early exit.
The goal, then, is to assemble, develop and maintain enough depth -- homegrown and veteran -- to spur another division title, then to match up with the Astros, Yankees or whichever team they meet in the playoffs and finally, at minimum, get over the first-round hump. Given the lofty standards set last season and the front office's busy winter, anything short of that would likely be a disappointment.
"It's hard to have a chip on your shoulder when nothing has happened to you in a playoff series before," reliever
"And we expect for it to be different this year."
How do they get there?
The Twins' easiest path for improvement would have been to add a front-line starter during the offseason, but when that quest failed, they added Donaldson to push their lineup over the top. Even with some built-in regression, that lineup should be more than fine. It's tough to project bullpen performance for any team in any season, but it's difficult to imagine this relief corps being a liability.
With that in mind, a key to the Twins' success will be in continued steps forward from the starting rotation. They'll need
What could go wrong?
Health, health and health. On a macro scale, the Twins again saw the domino effect last season of a
The Twins do have the depth to survive an injury or two anywhere, and it certainly helps that they also have several high-upside prospects waiting in the wings that could be Major League-ready at some point this season. But any injuries would introduce variance and risk to a roster that otherwise looks to have relatively stable and projectable performance this season.
Who might surprise?
Thanks to all of the offseason additions, most of the players on the Twins' projected 26-man roster have established expectations of success. Still, the club would love to see more surprises akin to the production that Arraez, Dobnak, Smeltzer,
Pitching prospect
Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.