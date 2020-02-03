Lewis, Kirilloff among Twins' 20 spring NRIs

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four of the top five prospects in the Twins' organization, per MLB Pipeline's 2019 rankings, are set to participate in Major League Spring Training this season, as shortstop Royce Lewis, first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff and outfielder Trevor Larnach were among the 20 non-roster invitees to camp announced by

MINNEAPOLIS -- Four of the top five prospects in the Twins' organization, per MLB Pipeline's 2019 rankings, are set to participate in Major League Spring Training this season, as shortstop Royce Lewis, first baseman/outfielder Alex Kirilloff and outfielder Trevor Larnach were among the 20 non-roster invitees to camp announced by the club on Monday. They'll join No. 3 prospect Brusadar Graterol, who is currently on the 40-man roster.

The current list of non-roster invitees includes pitchers Charlie Barnes, Jhoulys Chacín, Sam Clay, Edwar Colina, Danny Coulombe, Ryan Garton, Blaine Hardy, Griffin Jax, Jake Reed and Caleb Thielbar; catchers Juan Graterol, Ryan Jeffers, Ben Rortvedt and Tomás Telis; infielders Lewis, Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar; and outfielders Kirilloff, Larnach and Brent Rooker.

All told, Major League camp should capture a strong glimpse of the organization's future, as it will feature 14 of the Top 30 prospects in the system, per last season's rankings, adding Lewis (No. 1, No. 9 overall), Kirilloff (No. 2, No. 32 overall), Larnach (No. 5, No. 81 overall), Rooker (No. 8) and Jeffers (No. 10) to the likes of Graterol (No. 3, No. 83 overall), Lewis Thorpe (No. 11) and Jorge Alcala (No. 22), who already debuted last season and are on the 40-man roster.

Lewis, Kirilloff and Rooker were all invited to their first Major League Spring Training last season, but Lewis was unable to participate in most of camp after he sustained an oblique injury. This year, he should be primed to build on his strong offseason, when he earned the Ariona Fall League's Most Valuable Player Award.

Though a more recent draftee than those prospects, Larnach, the club's first-round selection in the 2018 Draft, could also be poised to impress in his first invite to Major League camp. He took significant steps forward last season to push himself into the same development conversation as Lewis and Kirilloff, who have been touted as the club's top prospects since they entered the organization as earlier first-round selections.

That plethora of young talent will complement several veterans on Minor League deals that already have Major League experience, headlined by Chacín (255 games), Hardy (233 games), Coulombe (153 games) and Thielbar (109 games). Though the 40-man roster is currently full and most of the Twins' Opening Day 26-man roster appears set, Chacín should get a chance to compete for one of the two open spots at the back end of the rotation.

Right-handed starting prospects Jhoan Duran and Jordan Balazovic were notably missing from the list of non-roster invitees despite their status as top prospects and president of baseball operations Derek Falvey's previous assertion that the pair could impact the Major Leagues at some point this season.

The Twins also announced their list of nine guest instructors in Spring Training this season. Club legends Bert Blyleven, Rod Carew, Michael Cuddyer, LaTroy Hawkins, Torii Hunter, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Johan Santana and Tony Oliva will supplement the Major League and Minor League coaches and coordinators during the club's time in Florida.

Twins pitchers and catchers are scheduled to begin their workouts on Feb. 12, while full-squad workouts will get underway on Feb. 17. The Twins open their Spring Training playing schedule with an exhibition against the University of Minnesota on Feb. 21.

