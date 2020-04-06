Twins titles in spotlight on TV, radio outlets

MINNEAPOLIS -- Even with live baseball on hold, the Twins' television and radio broadcast partners at FOX Sports North and 830 WCCO plan to continue bringing Twins content to fans with the airing of "Twins Classics" through the remainder of April. The Twins and their broadcast partners on Monday announced

The Twins and their broadcast partners on Monday announced that 830 WCCO will highlight Minnesota's 1987 World Series championship this month and FOX Sports North will feature the '91 team that brought the franchise its most recent title. In addition, both platforms will continue to highlight memorable power-hitting performances from the club's recent history.

Not only can fans relive those highlights, but they will also be able to engage with certain games through Retro Twingo, a game on the MLB Ballpark mobile app that will allow fans to play along with those classic broadcasts like a game of Twingo at a normal Twins game. Fans will have the chance to win a pair of tickets to a 2020 regular-season game at Target Field.

Notable Twins players and personalities from throughout team history will be active on social media during some of these broadcasts. The list of guests includes television play-by-play broadcaster Dick Bremer, FOX Sports North personality Anthony LaPanta and former Twins players Kent Hrbek , Dan Gladden, Jack Morris , Paul Molitor , Glen Perkins and Roy Smalley .

The coverage on FOX Sports North will continue Monday night with a broadcast of the Aug. 17, 2010, game against the White Sox in which Jim Thome clubbed the first walk-off homer in Target Field history. In addition to Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 of the 1991 World Series, the channel will feature the games from 2019, highlighted by Miguel Sanó 's walk-off homer against the Braves, Nelson Cruz 's 400th career home run and Max Kepler 's fifth straight blast off Trevor Bauer.

FOX Sports North will also debut two new Twins-centered half-hour specials this month. "The Pursuit -- From Berlin to the Bigs, featuring Max Kepler" will debut at 6:30 p.m. CT on April 22. "Baseball in the Dominican Republic: Nelson Cruz" will first air at 6:30 p.m. on April 29.

Meanwhile, 830 WCCO will add another weekly slot for historic Twins games at 6:30 p.m. CT on Wednesdays in addition to the existing time at noon on Saturdays. The radio network will feature Games 2, 6 and 7 of the 1987 World Series, in addition to the Thome walk-off game, Joe Mauer 's final career game and the Twins' eight-homer game at Baltimore last season.

Between the two broadcast affiliates, the Twins will also highlight all three MLB All-Star Games hosted in Minnesota, with FOX Sports North carrying the 1965 and 1985 contests and 830 WCCO hosting the 2014 All-Star Game.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.