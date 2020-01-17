Inbox: Evaluating Donaldson's fit with Twins
So, what better time to get back on schedule with a Twins Inbox?
Many of the questions on Twitter this week had to do with the situation in the starting rotation, which remains a valid question and one addressed in greater detail in an article published Thursday. With that in mind, let's dive into some other topics this week, with the understanding that pitching will likely continue to be a topic of conversation through the Trade Deadline in July.
Do you think this is actually a good signing because I don’t see Donaldson being as productive as last after his first 2 years in Minnesota— Sam Lundeen (@SamLundeen2) January 16, 2020
You're almost certainly right about that. The second half of Donaldson's reported four-year deal will encompass his age-36 and -37 seasons. Assuming he isn't from the same planet as anti-aging cyborg wonder
Minnesota isn't paying for four seasons of otherworldly performance from Donaldson. That, of course, is the best-case scenario. But you're paying Donaldson for the value and the associated increase in championship probability he provides in the immediate future, especially when it appears clear that this roster is close to competing for a title. This team didn't get a front-end starter to prevent runs, so it needed to find runs elsewhere. Donaldson is demonstrably worth more runs on offense than C.J. Cron and more runs on defense than Sanó. He unquestionably helps this team now.
The last one or two years of this deal might hurt. But that's the price you pay to add a game-changing talent to a team that's ready to win.
Do you think Marwin Gonzalez and Arraez end up in a platoon at 2B?— RDL (@RDLARK) January 16, 2020
How do you see the #mntwins using Marwin Gonzalez now in the lineup with the Donaldson signing?— Matt Bishop 🎙💻 (@mattbishop2) January 16, 2020
Speaking to the first question: No. Keep in mind that manager Rocco Baldelli and his staff thought highly enough of
As for
instead of acquiring a starter I think the twins should go out and trade for a super reliever like a Josh Hader before opening day.— Tom Schlaefer (@swayze_scbc) January 16, 2020
Technically not a question, but I'll bite all the same. For one, the bullpen is already a strength of this team behind the likes of
Furthermore, the prospect cost of acquiring
Does the addition of Donaldson allow the Twins the ability to trade young prospects or a rostered outfielder(Buxton/Rosario) for a mid to top of the rotation starting pitcher?— Brandt Grandy (@thebrandtgrandy) January 16, 2020
It does give them more flexibility to do so on paper, yes. But I think that if the Twins are going to move established Major League assets in such a deal, it's more likely to come closer to the July 31 Trade Deadline, when club leadership has had more of a chance to evaluate the true production level of this lineup and rotation.
You can't assume that this group of hitters will reach the lofty heights of last season, and I think it would need to be clear that the lineup was well-situated to weather the loss of a regular before the Twins would deal from that group. And despite all of the public discourse around the Twins' starting rotation this offseason, it's not fair to characterize it as some sort of major liability.
Do you see Donaldson batting in the 2 hole in the lineup? Its the spot he's had the most success in his career? What does his addition do for the depth of lineup in terms of the players behind him seeing better pitches and hittable ones?— Ultimate Twins Fan (@Devlin_clark84) January 16, 2020
I'm certainly no expert in making lineups, but I do think that's where I'd slot him in. He's a very well-rounded hitter that complements his power with elite on-base ability, which would serve the Twins well as either an isolated power threat or traffic on the basepaths to set up the other big boppers in the lineup. There's no real wrong answer here, though, as Polanco and
As to the second half of your question, I'm not sure Donaldson's presence in the lineup will affect the pitches to the hitters behind him to a significant extent. I have Cruz and Sanó following Donaldson in my projected batting order, and opposing pitchers are going to be similarly cautious with all of those guys no matter what. There's really just no break in this lineup.
