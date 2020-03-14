Twins opt to head home with camps suspended

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Twins have made their choice as to where they will ride out the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and most of the players will leave the club's Spring Training facilities and either go home or to Minneapolis for the immediate future, Twins media relations director Dustin Morse

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The Twins have made their choice as to where they will ride out the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and most of the players will leave the club's Spring Training facilities and either go home or to Minneapolis for the immediate future, Twins media relations director Dustin Morse said on Saturday.

Major League Baseball had issued a release on Friday evening in which MLB suspended all Spring Training camps and offered players the option to remain around their club's facilities, return home or travel to the club's home city. Several Twins will return home, while others, including Sergio Romo , Josh Donaldson and Miguel Sanó are expected to make the trek to Minneapolis.

The facilities at the CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers are shut down, though the Minor League area could remain open for a handful of local players to continue some workouts if they choose.

The Yankees and Tigers have notably voted to continue workouts at their facilities for the time being. In the aftermath of the Twins' Saturday morning team meeting at Hammond Stadium, Morse described the scene in the clubhouse as mostly the clutter of players packing up their possessions in boxes to go their separate ways.

MLB had initially made an announcement on Thursday in which it cancelled all remaining Spring Training games and delayed the start of the regular season by at least two weeks.

Do-Hyoung Park covers the Twins for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter at @dohyoungpark and on Instagram at dohyoung.park.