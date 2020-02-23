Chatwood seeks to channel 'untapped potential'

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It may have only been one inning of work, but Tyler Chatwood's performance against the Dodgers on Sunday provided a glimpse of what he believes he can do as the Cubs' fifth starter this season. In the opening frame of the Cubs' 4-2 loss to Los Angeles,

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- It may have only been one inning of work, but Tyler Chatwood 's performance against the Dodgers on Sunday provided a glimpse of what he believes he can do as the Cubs' fifth starter this season.

In the opening frame of the Cubs' 4-2 loss to Los Angeles, Chatwood escaped trouble with a series of pitches to A.J. Pollock that resulted in an inning-ending double play. Chatwood's confidence is soaring and he is thrilled to be focusing on execution rather than worrying about his mechanics.

"I think there's still a lot of untapped potential," Chatwood said. "Right now, I feel like this is the best I've ever been. I'm able to set up pitches. I'm able to see stuff. I have confidence that, if I miss, come back with a breaking ball. So, I feel really good. Like I've said, I'm very excited to get going."

Chatwood began by inducing a flyout off the bat of Mookie Betts, the Dodgers' new leadoff man. From there, Corey Seager sent a curveball into right for a single and Justin Turner reached via an error. Against Pollock, Chatwood went down and away with a four-seamer, elevated another heater and then came back with consecutive cutters.

"That was a good sequence," Chatwood said. "He tried to get out there a little bit, but we were able to execute pitches and get out of that jam."

Chatwood is currently the front-runner for the lone vacancy at the back-end of the rotation, with righties Alec Mills, Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea making up his other competition.

Chatwood's command woes in 2018 (19.6 percent walk rate) led to him being used as a swingman in '19, and he responded with a 3.76 ERA in 38 appearances, including a 2.76 ERA over the final three months and a 11.4 percent walk rate on the year. Chatwood said he is operating as though the fifth spot is his to lose this spring.

"Yeah, when I signed here three years ago, that was the point," said Chatwood, who is under contract for $13 million this season. "That's what I've done my whole career. Last year was tough, but the way I pitched at the end of the year, I feel like it set me up for a good year this year and I'm excited to have that."

Pitching plans

The Cubs' top starters are closing in on their respective Cactus League debuts.

Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said Sunday that left-hander Jon Lester is scheduled to start on Tuesday against the Rockies, with righty Kyle Hendricks following suit on Wednesday against the Royals. Both starters are scheduled to work just one inning in their first game action of the preseason.

"The starters like to get six starts, so you can easily build up from that point," Hottovy explained. "When we're trying to balance volume with intensity, sometimes you have to back off the volume when the intensity goes up."

Yu Darvish is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session on Monday, putting him on target for a two-inning Cactus League debut when his turn comes up again. José Quintana had his live BP workout cancelled Sunday due to flu-like symptoms, pushing his schedule back some. He will need to complete a live BP workout before moving up to a game.

Worth noting

• Hottovy noted that closer Craig Kimbrel is scheduled to face batters in a live BP workout on Monday morning. The pitching coach also offered some more clarity for Kimbrel being on his "own program" early on this spring.

"We have a lot of guys fighting for spots in the bullpen that we have to get innings with early," Hottovy said. "Kimbrel's not one of those guys. So, it's not really much different than what we would do for most veteran-type relievers."

• Catcher Victor Caratini doubled while batting right-handed and hit a home run from the left side during Sunday's game against the Dodgers. Chatwood also praised Caratini for his growth behind the plate for Chicago's pitching staff.

"He's unbelievable back there," Chatwood said. "His target, his anticipation, his game-calling. Behind the scenes, how much work he puts into it. He cares. He cares about what you want."

• Hottovy said "bumps in the road" were probably going to happen for righty Brandon Morrow, given that the reliever is trying to come back from two seasons' worth of injury woes. Morrow is currently shut down from throwing due to a mild right chest muscle strain.

"He wants to be out there. There's no question," Hottovy said. "Getting Brandon Morrow at any time in the year is beneficial for us, whether it's Opening Day or it's mid-June or it's September. So, I think right now the process is just getting him feeling comfortable, continue his progression."

• Cubs manager David Ross missed his second straight Cactus League game on Sunday due to flu-like symptoms, which kept him away from the complex on Sunday. Bench coach Andy Green managed in Ross' place once again.

Up next

Alzolay is scheduled to start for the Cubs on Monday, when the Mariners host the North Siders at 2:05 p.m. CT in Peoria, Ariz. (watch live on MLB.TV). While Chicago has not announced its lineup, Kris Bryant will likely be back as the leadoff man. Lefty Marco Gonzales is slated to start for Seattle.