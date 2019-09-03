Twins add Clippard, Romo to 2020 bullpen

The Twins announced Friday that they have signed relievers Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts. Romo’s deal is reportedly worth $5 million and includes a club option for 2021, while Clippard reportedly signed for $2.75 million. Minnesota didn’t officially announce the terms for either deal. Clippard is the

The Twins announced Friday that they have signed relievers Tyler Clippard and Sergio Romo to one-year contracts.

Romo’s deal is reportedly worth $5 million and includes a club option for 2021, while Clippard reportedly signed for $2.75 million. Minnesota didn’t officially announce the terms for either deal.

Clippard is the only pitcher to appear in at least 50 games in each of the last 10 seasons. The Twins will be the 10th Major League franchise he has suited up for, and he will be the 25th pitcher to play for at least 10 clubs when he climbs the mound for the first time with Minnesota. The 2019 season was Clippard’s best campaign in several years as he finished with a 2.90 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP and only eight homers allowed across 62 innings (53 appearances) for the Indians.

Clippard finished with the most relief appearances of the decade at 698, and Romo, his new teammate, ranks third on that list with 629. Romo was a key acquisition for the Twins before last July’s Trade Deadline, compiling a 3.18 ERA and 0.93 WHIP and picking up three saves over the last two months of the season.

The additions of Clippard and Romo could fortify the back end of Minnesota’s bullpen -- an area of strength for the club last year -- with the pair sliding in alongside Tyler Duffey, Trevor May and Taylor Rogers.