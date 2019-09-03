Rockies claim right-hander Kinley off waivers
Kinley, who turns 29 on Jan. 31, went 3-1 with a 3.65 ERA and one save in a career-high 52 games last season. He has a 5.22 ERA with 59 strikeouts and 44 walks in 65 games over parts of two seasons with Miami and Minnesota.
Kinley has been a coveted pitcher, because of his mid 90s fastball and slider combination. The Twins took him in the Rule 5 Draft before the 2018 season, but returned him to the Marlins. He has solid Minor League numbers in his career, posting a 3.57 ERA, 9.9 K/9, 3.8 BB/9 and a 1.26 WHIP. He has two Minor League options remaining. General manager Jeff Bridich said the Rockies had interest before Kinely was placed on the Major League roster.
“We had interest in Tyler a few years ago in trying to trade for him -- I believe he was not on the roster at that time,” Bridich said. "He was a Minor Leaguer that had not been selected to the roster. We’ve thought highly of him for a number of years. We believe with his pitch mix, there’s a power element. We believe that he’s got some good secondary pitches -- a slider that can work well in our ballpark.
“We’ve been impressed with the kid. He’s been durable. I feel like there’s upside there. I felt like there was a good way to add a guy that could factor into our Major League bullpen hopefully this year and for years to come."
To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rockies have designated right-handed reliever Joe Harvey for assignment. Acquired from the Yankees at the July 31 Trade Deadline, Harvey went 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA for Colorado and New York.
