O's add lefty LeBlanc on Minors deal (source)

The Orioles and free-agent left-hander Wade LeBlanc have agreed to a Minor League contract with an invitation to Spring Training, a source told MLB.com’s Joe Trezza.

The Orioles have not announced a deal.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that LeBlanc would earn an $800,000 salary if he cracks the Orioles’ Major League roster coming out of camp. The southpaw would figure to have a good chance to claim one of Baltimore’s open spots in its starting rotation behind John Means and Alex Cobb.

The 35-year-old LeBlanc finished 2019 with a 5.71 ERA, beginning the year in the Mariners’ rotation before transitioning to the bullpen after early struggles. LeBlanc is just one year removed from a solid campaign in 2018, when he compiled a 3.72 ERA and was among the American League’s top 10 starters in walks per nine innings (2.2).