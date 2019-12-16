Reds reach two-year deal with Miley (source)

CINCINNATI – When the Reds sought to overhaul their rotation during the previous winter, veteran left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley was on their radar. This winter, as they try to fine-tune a now solid starting five, Cincinnati was able to land Miley. A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Monday

CINCINNATI – When the Reds sought to overhaul their rotation during the previous winter, veteran left-handed starting pitcher Wade Miley was on their radar. This winter, as they try to fine-tune a now solid starting five, Cincinnati was able to land Miley.

A source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Monday that Miley and the Reds agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract with a $10 million club option for 2022 that carries a $1 million buyout. He will earn $6 million in '20 and $8 million in ’21 with an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses based on innings pitched.

The Reds have made no official announcement. The signing is pending the successful completion of a physical, which is slated for Wednesday.

Miley, 33, spent the 2019 season with the Astros and went 14-6 with a 3.98 ERA in 33 starts and 167 1/3 innings. A would-be superlative season cratered in the second half, however. After being third in ERA among American League starters going into August – and having a 2.99 ERA through Aug. 9 – he posted an 8.69 ERA over his final nine starts that included three in which he lasted an inning or less.

Houston left Miley off its postseason roster during its run to the World Series.

With Cincinnati, Miley will be reunited with Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson, who proved to be a key factor in Miley choosing his new team among the believed three or four other suitors.

When the pair worked together with the Brewers in 2018, Miley was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA in 16 starts. He had signed a Minor League deal with Milwaukee before that season and missed time with groin and oblique injuries. The Brewers were 12-4 when he pitched, and he had a 1.23 ERA in four postseason starts.

Miley signed a one-year, $4.25 million contract with the Astros on Feb. 1. By then, the Reds had already acquired three starters via trades – including Sonny Gray. Heading into the 2020 season, they will have Gray, Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Anthony DeSclafani and Miley forming their rotation.

Cincinnati’s rotation was ranked near the top of the National League in several categories for a large portion of last season before finishing fifth with a 4.12 ERA.

Following a sixth-straight losing season and a 75-87 record to finish fourth in the NL Central, the Reds set their sights on immediate contention. With an enhanced payroll, they signed new second baseman Mike Moustakas to a four-year, $64 million contract on Dec. 5 – a franchise-record contract for a free agent. Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams and general manager Nick Krall also pursued starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and shortstop Didi Gregorius before they both went to the Phillies, and catcher Yasmani Grandal joined the White Sox.

With Moustakas and Miley in the fold, the next move for Williams and Krall will likely be for more offensive upgrades – probably in the outfield. The club also seeks bullpen additions.

Miley has also previously pitched for Arizona, Boston, Seattle and Baltimore. Overall in his nine seasons, he is 85-82 with a 4.23 ERA.