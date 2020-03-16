Collins, Mercedes, Ruiz starting '20 in Triple-A

CHICAGO -- The White Sox made three procedural moves on Monday, optioning catchers Zack Collins and Yermin Mercedes and right-handed reliever José Ruiz to Triple-A Charlotte. Collins, the team’s top pick in the 2016 Draft and No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, falls behind Yasmani Grandal and James McCann on

Collins, the team’s top pick in the 2016 Draft and No. 10 prospect per MLB Pipeline, falls behind Yasmani Grandal and James McCann on the depth chart. So it made sense for Collins to play regularly with the Knights, whenever the season begins, as opposed to being the team’s 26th man and getting infrequent at-bats. Collins worked diligently during Spring Training and in the offseason to improve his work behind the plate, and his positive effort did not go unnoticed in Arizona.

Mercedes has done nothing but hit since joining the White Sox, leading the team with four home runs in 2020 Cactus League action. But the White Sox could be better served with a more versatile 26th man or even a left-handed bat, as opposed to a potentially potent pinch-hitter and third catcher such as Mercedes.