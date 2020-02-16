Collins vying for roster spot; Fulmer focused

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Zack Collins wants to be a Major Leaguer. Actually, the White Sox top pick in the 2016 Draft already has 102 plate appearances in 27 big league games on his ‘19 resume. But Collins understands that, with Yasmani Grandal and James McCann in front of him on

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Zack Collins wants to be a Major Leaguer.

Actually, the White Sox top pick in the 2016 Draft already has 102 plate appearances in 27 big league games on his ‘19 resume. But Collins understands that, with Yasmani Grandal and James McCann in front of him on the team’s catching depth chart, he might be better served opening the season as Triple-A Charlotte’s everyday catcher.

“It’s a tough question. Obviously, I want to be in the big leagues,” said Collins before Sunday morning workouts. “I think I have proven in that last month last year that I can be in the big leagues and compete in the big leagues and help the team.

“But again, I’m still, I’m not a veteran by any means. I still have development to go, and if Triple-A is what’s best for me, then that’s what’s best for me. I don’t think it is, but if that’s what they feel then I’m going to do whatever the team thinks.”

Collins struggled during his first stint with the White Sox in 2019, finishing 2-for-26 with 14 strikeouts in nine games. Those struggles were almost a necessity for Collins to make some changes in his approach, coming back as a September callup and posting a .343 on-base percentage over 18 games.

The only real chance for Collins to break camp, barring a trade or injury, is as the 26th man on the active roster. That role would essentially reduce him to a pinch-hitter, with José Abreu set at first base and Edwin Encarnación at designated hitter.

Even though he could still work on his catching away from game action, the part-time role is not ideal for a valued prospect, ranked No. 9 in the White Sox system by MLB Pipeline.

“I would still be definitely working on everything, but at the same time, playing in games does benefit you,” Collins said. “If they feel they want me up there as a 26th man pinch-hitter to pinch-hit twice, three times a week or whatever it is, then I’ll do that. I’m not here to tell them how to make their moves.”

Fulmer has his mind focused

The White Sox bullpen appears to have seven of eight spots set with Alex Colomé , Steve Cishek , Aaron Bummer , Kelvin Herrera , Jimmy Cordero , Jace Fry and Evan Marshall . Carson Fulmer , the team’s top pick in the 2015 Draft, remains in the picture for that eighth spot.

“Obviously contractually, I’m put in a spot where it’s my opportunity to lose, I think,” said Fulmer, who is out of options. “I’ve done everything I possibly could this offseason to really focus on certain things that will help me this year.

“My last couple of years have been really beneficial in terms of experience, and now I know exactly what I need to do to make the next step. I feel great. My last couple of bullpens have been really spot on in terms of numbers, location, and just feeling really good. So, I feel like I’m by far in the best position I have been coming into Spring Training.”

Fulmer’s offseason preparation focused as much on the mental side as the physical.

“That side really needed to improve in terms of just being able to focus on my keys and I was able to really work with some people to get that locked in,” Fulmer said. “I’m a confident guy at the end of the day. I kind of got away from that the last couple of years. Now I’m back to where it used to be. I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.”

It all truly begins Monday

The first full-squad White Sox workout takes place Monday at Camelback Ranch, with pitchers, catchers and position players all set to arrive by mid-morning. White Sox manager Rick Renteria will deliver his first team-wide speech, although everyone has been in camp prior to Monday’s report date.

“Tomorrow we go over our general basic rules of comportment, things of that nature, and then what our team will be,” said Renteria before pausing and adding with a smile, “and that's for myself and our club.”

They Said It

“I certainly feel much better at this point than I did last year. I'd be lying to you if I said I wasn't. We're looking forward to trying to see if we can have these guys gel and have some fun and go out there and win ballgames.” -- Renteria, on the 2020 team

“If each one of our guys plays offensively and defensively, if you play to win, all their numbers will be there at the end.” -- White Sox executive vice president Ken Williams, on the 2020 team