Passed over in '19, Craig ready for shot in '20

PITTSBURGH -- Plenty of Pirates prospects got their first shot at the big leagues in 2019. Some stuck around like Bryan Reynolds , whose consistent bat put him in the National League Rookie of the Year conversation. Others got experience to build on back in the farm system, like 23-year-old shortstop Cole Tucker and No. 18 prospect Jason Martin .

Meanwhile, Will Craig , one of the organization’s most power-packed bats in the Minors, waited and waited for his number to be called. The first baseman launched a career-best 23 homers at Triple-A Indianapolis while learning to play the outfield, but in the end, he’s still waiting to make his Major League debut.

“When it didn’t happen, obviously I was bummed and pretty upset,” said Craig, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Pirates' No. 12 prospect. “But I had my agents call [former GM Neal Huntington] and just talk to him and say what he wanted me to do for next year. What do I need to improve on?”

One of the big sticking points from that conversation: Dropping weight to become more versatile and open up his options in the field, since there is no designated hitter spot to write him in. And first base is obviously occupied in Pittsburgh for now.

“Especially with [Josh Bell] having as amazing of a year as he had last year, [it makes] it easier for me to be able to play in that corner outfield or whatever,” Craig said. “So I took it to heart.”

When Craig was drafted by the Pirates as the 22nd overall pick in 2016, he was listed as a third baseman and at 235 pounds. His weight moved closer to 245 pounds as he progressed into the 2018 season, which added a degree of difficulty as he learned to man the corner outfield spots.

“Playing right field three or four days in a row at last year’s weight kind of wore me down,” he said. “This year ... I wanted to give myself the best chance to do it and try to get down in weight and move a little bit better and be able to sustain a little bit longer.”

The solution in large part was intermittent fasting, a dieting method that restricts the window of eating during the day, typically to a range of around eight hours. Craig has cut out fast food and soda, and he’s going to bed around 9 p.m. in the offseason. Now, he said he’s down to 220 pounds and feeling up for any corner position, infield or outfield.

Craig will likely start the year back in Triple-A, looking to combine the high-average/on-base approach he displayed in his first two professional seasons with the power he showed the last two years. But becoming a more versatile defensive player will give him more paths to playing time in Pittsburgh.

Craig made 13 appearances in the outfield for Indianapolis last season, all coming in right field, compared to 111 games at first base. He also has another position at which he could work -- the one for which he was drafted: third base. The Wake Forest product hasn’t played a game at the hot corner since his rookie season in 2016, when he exclusively worked from there, but he said it would just take a few tweaks to his routine footwork and throwing pattern to make it happen.

“I think given time, for the most part, I’d be pretty comfortable over there,” Craig said.

He’ll have the perfect opportunity to prove his capabilities in Spring Training. As a non-roster invitee last year, Craig was a regular on the field, logging 21 games in the Grapefruit League and slashing .267/.425/.333 with nine walks to 14 strikeouts. He’s aiming to have the same everyday mentality this spring, but he’s also looking to shake up the narrative of what kind of Major Leaguer he could be now that he’s on the Pirates’ 40-man roster.

“I want them to see that just because they read the reports on me last year -- I’m not the same guy. I know physically I’m not,” Craig said. “Any negative report, I want them to throw that in the trash and just get a whole new report on me.”

So even though Craig felt it was time to see Major League at-bats in 2019, he now sees the wait as the “best thing” that could have happened to him. It’s forced him to realize the hard work it will take to achieve his true goal, one that is much deeper than just his first call-up.

“It’s obviously been a dream of mine to play in the big leagues,” he said, “but now it’s like -- as you get going, I don’t want to just play in the big leagues. I want to be here for a long time and help win.”