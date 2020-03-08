Calhoun hit in face with pitch, carted off

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was taken to a Phoenix hospital after being hit in the mouth by a 95 mph fastball during Sunday’s game against the Dodgers. Calhoun was batting in the bottom of the first when he was hit by a pitch thrown by left-hander Julio

Calhoun was batting in the bottom of the first when he was hit by a pitch thrown by left-hander Julio Urías. The pitch struck Calhoun below the helmet, flush on the right side of his mouth.

Calhoun went down immediately, staying on the ground for about 10 minutes while being tended to by Rangers trainer Matt Lucero. Calhoun suffered bleeding inside of the mouth, but did not lose consciousness. He was finally placed in an equipment cart, driven off the field and then taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix for further examination and treatment.

Calhoun was scheduled to be examined by Dr. Jeffrey Edelstein, an oculofacial specialist. Edelstein is the same doctor who treated former Rangers Minor League coach Howard Johnson, who was hit in the face by a foul ball two years ago at the end of Spring Training.

Manager Chris Woodward drove to the hospital to be with Calhoun and bench coach Don Wakamatsu filled in for him the rest of the game. Nick Solak replaced Calhoun in left field.

Urías appeared upset about hitting Calhoun, prompting Dodgers manager Dave Roberts to go to the mound to help calm his pitcher. In the bottom of the second, Rougned Odor was on base when Greg Bird flied out to center to end the inning and stopped to talk with Urías as the pitcher walked off the mound. Odor appeared to be soothing Urías, patting him on the back after the conversation ended.