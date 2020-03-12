World Baseball Classic qualifier games postponed

As part of Major League Baseball's response to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, World Baseball Classic qualifier games in Tucson, Ariz., have been postponed. The World Baseball Classic qualifying round consists of two six-team tournaments, with the winners and runners-up from both tournaments gaining entry into the

The World Baseball Classic qualifying round consists of two six-team tournaments, with the winners and runners-up from both tournaments gaining entry into the 2021 WBC.

The first of these tournaments was set to take place from Friday through Wednesday, featuring South Africa, France, Germany, Nicaragua, Brazil and Pakistan. The second was to run from March 20-25, with Great Britain, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Czech Republic, Panama and Spain making up the field.

MLB also announced Thursday that Spring Training games have been suspended, and Opening Day of the 2020 campaign will be delayed by at least two weeks, in the interest of the safety and well-being of players, fans and other baseball personnel.