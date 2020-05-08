Vote to watch World Series walk-offs on Wednesday

MLB Network's #WalkoffWednesday is back again for next week. Fans get to decide the four walk-off games that MLB Network will air throughout the day on Wednesday. You can vote all weekend in four polls that will be posted to MLB Network's Twitter account. Voting opens on Saturday. The four

MLB Network's #WalkoffWednesday is back again for next week.

Fans get to decide the four walk-off games that MLB Network will air throughout the day on Wednesday. You can vote all weekend in four polls that will be posted to MLB Network's Twitter account. Voting opens on Saturday.

The four winning games will be shown in full on Wednesday, with the times to be announced after the winners are revealed.

Here's a rundown of the games in each poll.

POLL 1

1. 1975 World Series Game 3 -- Reds 6, Red Sox 5

Dwight Evans belted a game-tying home run for the Red Sox in the ninth inning, but Joe Morgan won it for the Reds in the 10th with a walk-off single after catcher Carlton Fisk got tangled up with Ed Armbrister on a sacrifice bunt.

2. 1977 World Series Game 1 -- Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

Paul Blair replaced Reggie Jackson for defense in the ninth inning, then came up with the game-winning hit in the 12th in Mr. October's place -- a walk-off single against Rick Rhoden.

3. 1978 World Series Game 4 -- Yankees 4, Dodgers 3

In the Fall Classic rematch between the Yankees and Dodgers, Thurman Munson tied Game 4 with a double in the eighth inning before Lou Piniella's walk-off single won it in the 10th to even the series.

POLL 2

1. 1980 World Series Game 3 -- Royals 4, Phillies 3

In their first World Series game in Kansas City, the Royals won a thriller behind a home run by George Brett and Willie Aikens' 10th-inning walk-off single off Tug McGraw.

2. 1990 World Series Game 2 -- Reds 5, A's 4

With the Reds on their way to a shocking sweep of the defending World Series champion A's, Joe Oliver knocked a walk-off single off Dennis Eckersley to give Cincinnati a 2-0 lead in the Fall Classic.

3. 1999 World Series Game 3 -- Yankees 6, Braves 5

In the midst of their World Series three-peat, the Yankees rallied from a four-run deficit to win Game 3 of the 1999 Fall Classic on Chad Curtis' walk-off home run leading off the 10th inning.

POLL 3

1. 1986 World Series Game 6 -- Mets 6, Red Sox 5

The Bill Buckner game. The Mets pull off one of the most dramatic comebacks in World Series history.

2. 1991 World Series Game 3 -- Braves 5, Twins 4

The first World Series game played in Atlanta ends with Mark Lemke giving the Braves the win with a walk-off single in the 12th inning.

3. 2001 World Series Game 5 -- Yankees 3, D-backs 2

The Yankees pull off their second straight walk-off win of the series thanks to Scott Brosius' game-tying homer off Byung-Hyun Kim in the ninth and Alfonso Soriano's game-winning single in the 12th.

POLL 4

1. 1995 World Series Game 3 -- Indians 7, Braves 6

Returning to Cleveland down two games to none, the Indians get back in the series after a wild back-and-forth contest that ends on Eddie Murray's walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th.

2. 2000 World Series Game 1 -- Yankees 4, Mets 3

The Subway Series begins with the Yankees rallying to tie the game against Armando Benitez in the ninth and winning it in the 12th on Jose Vizcaino's single -- while Mets fans will remember Timo Perez getting thrown out at home in a scoreless game in the sixth.

3. 2003 World Series Game 4 -- Marlins 4, Yankees 3

The upstart Marlins draw even with the Yankees in a game that features Miguel Cabrera's memorable home run off Roger Clemens and Alex Gonzalez's walk-off shot off Jeff Weaver in the 12th.