Wrigley Field to be used for relief efforts 

CHICAGO -- With baseball on hold, the Cubs have decided to utilize Wrigley Field and the neighboring Hotel Zachary to aid in relief efforts for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Cubs announced that they will partner with Hickory Street Capital to mobilize the Wrigley Field concourse this week

CHICAGO -- With baseball on hold, the Cubs have decided to utilize Wrigley Field and the neighboring Hotel Zachary to aid in relief efforts for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Cubs announced that they will partner with Hickory Street Capital to mobilize the Wrigley Field concourse this week as a temporary satellite food packing and distribution center in coordination with Lakeview Pantry. Hotel Zachary will provide rooms for health care workers in need from Lakeview's Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Lakeview Pantry will set up the packing and distribution center in the concourse with volunteers, beginning this week and operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Saturday until further notice. Groceries and other essential items will be packed for individuals impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Fans, your support of #CubsCharities is allowing us to provide meals to #HealthCareHeroes during this pandemic.



Between last week and this week, more than 1,000 meals will be provided to six independent hospitals in underserved areas of our city from Humboldt Park to Englewood. pic.twitter.com/2kuJOk8YeD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 13, 2020

On Saturday, Lakeview Pantry will launch distribution services from Wrigley Field. That process will take place every Tuesday and Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. CT. Lakeview Pantry and the Greater Chicago Food Depository have worked with the Cubs to provide meals and food donations to communities throughout Chicago.

For more information or to volunteer, visit lakeviewpantry.org/wrigley.

The announcement came after the Cubs recently noted that Cubs Charities provided more than 1,000 meals to six hospitals in underserved Chicago neighborhoods over the past two weeks.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo has also continued to grow the efforts of his foundation, serving more than 3,000 meals to 20 hospitals (and counting) across Illinois, Arizona, Florida and New York.

"We were lucky that we were able to change the direction of the foundation for just right now and help as many people as we can."



How the @RizzoFoundation has helped serve 3,000+ meals to 20 hospitals (and counting) across four states: https://t.co/qz32Cn1sh0 via @MLB — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) April 13, 2020

Jordan Bastian covers the Cubs for MLB.com. He previously covered the Indians from 2011-18 and the Blue Jays from 2006-10. Read his blog, Major League Bastian and follow him on Twitter @MLBastian.