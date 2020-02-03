Yankees' top pitching prospect among 19 NRIs

The Yankees announced their non-roster invitees for Spring Training 2020 on Monday, bringing 19 players to big league camp. One of them is Clarke Schmidt, New York's No. 2 prospect in 2019 and the No. 88 prospect in baseball entering '20, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old right-hander, who had

One of them is Clarke Schmidt, New York's No. 2 prospect in 2019 and the No. 88 prospect in baseball entering '20, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old right-hander, who had a 3.47 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings in the Minors last season, will be attending his first Major League Spring Training.

Alexander Vizcaino, a 22-year-old right-hander who was the team's No. 13 prospect in 2019, will also be at his first big league camp.

There will also be a large group of MLB veterans in camp who are signed to Minor League deals with New York.

Those include multiple catchers who can compete with Kyle Higashioka to be Gary Sánchez's backup -- 36-year-old Chris Iannetta, 39-year-old Erik Kratz and 33-year-old Josh Thole -- as well as utility and bench player types like infielder/outfielder Rosell Herrera and outfielder Zack Granite.

The Yankees also invited a slate of pitchers with big league experience, including right-handers David Hale, Dan Otero and Nick Tropeano and left-handers Luis Avilán and Tyler Lyons.

Along with all those players, the Yankees' remaining NRIs are right-hander Domingo Acevedo, catcher Kellin Deglan, outfielder Thomas Milone, catcher Wynston Sawyer, outfielder Trey Amburgey, infielder Chris Gittens and infielder Kyle Holder.

The non-roster invitees include eight pitchers, five catchers, two infielders and four outfielders. In total, New York has 59 players expected to report to Major League Spring Training.

David Adler is a reporter for MLB.com based in New York. Follow him on Twitter at @_dadler.