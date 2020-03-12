FAQ: How coronavirus impacts Yankees, MLB

TAMPA, Fla. -- The reality that the beginning to the Major League season would be delayed reached Aaron Boone during batting practice on Thursday, as the Yankees manager watched his players prepare for a Spring Training game against the Marlins in West Palm Beach, Fla. Those nine innings will stand

Those nine innings will stand as the Yankees’ most recent action for an undetermined period of time. As Major League Baseball confirmed Thursday afternoon, all Spring Training games have been suspended and the beginning of the regular season will be delayed by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a unique situation that's bigger than baseball,” Boone said. “You want to be doing your part on behalf of the world. We'll be cooperative and try to play our part the best we can.”

When will the season start?

There is no official start date for the season at this time. What we do know is that the start of the season will be delayed at least two weeks. Opening Day had been scheduled for Thursday, March 26.

MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season. Guidance related to daily operations and workouts will be relayed to all 30 clubs in the coming days.

How will the schedule change to accommodate the late start?

According to the release sent by MLB, the league and teams have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 regular-season schedule. MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

What’s going to happen with the rest of Spring Training?

Forthcoming Spring Training games were canceled as of 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, and 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifying games scheduled in Tucson, Ariz., were postponed indefinitely.

What about Minor League Baseball?

Minor League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the regular season, originally scheduled for April 9, will be delayed indefinitely.

Where will players go?

Boone said that his understanding is that the team will remain in Tampa, Fla., and continue to work out, though they will not play games against other clubs.

“My guess is it remains a fluid situation,” Boone said. “We'll just take MLB's lead and the situation's lead.”

How might this affect the Yankees once play resumes?

The projected Opening Day roster could see some changes, specifically to the status of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Judge (stress fracture of right rib) has said that he believes he could be ready as soon as mid-April, while Stanton is also projected to be ready for big league duty sometime in April.

What are they saying?

“We love playing in front of our fans. We've got the best fans in the world. I think the most important thing is obviously the safety of not just the players, but also the fans and everybody in the ballpark. We'll see how we're supposed to proceed and just continue to get our work in. Whenever the season starts, wherever it starts, we'll be ready.” -- Brett Gardner

