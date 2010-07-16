Yankees Magazine: From Every Angle

 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Wide-ranging photos from the last decade highlight the all-encompassing breadth of Yankees Magazine
George Steinbrenner was spot-on when he said owning the Yankees is like owning the Mona Lisa. There simply is no other franchise that can match the success, the history and the cultural significance of the New York Yankees. As such, a team like the Yankees demands much from its employees,

As such, a team like the Yankees demands much from its employees, and that extends beyond the players on the field. From the grounds crew to the general manager, expectations are the same as they are in the clubhouse: to be the best in baseball. And for the editors of Yankees Magazine, that means challenging ourselves to provide readers with riveting content about their team that they won’t find anywhere else.

Inside each issue of Yankees Magazine are stories and photos that reflect that commitment. Over the last decade, since celebrating our 30th anniversary, we’ve raised the bar higher than ever, giving readers an all-access pass to what goes on behind the scenes and away from the spotlight. We have traveled far and wide to document players’ lives beyond the ballfield. We’ve been invited into the inner sanctums of the Yankees’ biggest stars, coming back with incredible -- and incredibly unique -- stories. And when those iconic moments occur as only they can at Yankee Stadium, we’re able to offer you a perspective like no one else can.

In the photos below, you’ll get a sense of what we mean. If you have been a subscriber, you’ll certainly recognize some of these images and be reminded of the stories they accompanied. If you’re not a subscriber, visit www.yankees.com/publications and become one so that you don’t miss out on the next extraordinary decade of Yankees Magazine.

Alex Rodriguez and Dan Marino in Miami
Joe Namath and Derek Jeter
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards with the 2009 World Series trophy
President Barack Obama and Joe Girardi at the White House
Derek Jeter, July 16, 2010
\[From L\]: Andy Pettitte, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Jorge Posada
Alex Rodriguez at the University of Miami
Yogi Berra
Wade Boggs at home in Florida
Mariano Rivera
Joe Torre on the Brooklyn Bridge
Curtis Granderson in Bermuda
The Yankees at West Point
Derek Jeter in his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan
Ron Guidry at home in Louisiana
Hideki Matsui at Doubleday Field in Cooperstown, New York
Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera during the closer’s final appearance
Andy Pettitte during his final game
Mariano Rivera at the Panama Canal
Joe Torre at the National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum
Joe Pepitone in his old Brooklyn neighborhood
Paul O’Neill in Yankee Stadium’s Great Hall
Bernie Williams near his childhood home in Puerto Rico
Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan
Jorge Posada in his parents’ backyard in Puerto Rico
Andy Pettitte on his Texas ranch
Alex Rodriguez and his daughters on the last day of his career
Bucky Dent at Fenway Park
Tim Raines in Arizona
Luis Severino in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
Aaron Boone filling out his first lineup card at Toronto’s Rogers Centre
Masahiro Tanaka in Baltimore
NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at Yankee Stadium
CC Sabathia and Brett Gardner
Aaron Judge and Ronald Torreyes
Mike Mussina in Montoursville, Pennsylvania
CC Sabathia
Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge
Joe Montana in New York City
Jerry Coleman at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego
James Paxton ice fishing in Wisconsin
Perfect game pitchers David Wells, Don Larsen and David Cone in New York City
Mel Stottlemyre

This article will appear in an upcoming issue of Yankees Magazine.

