Puig tries offbeat training method in Japan

Free-agent outfielder Yasiel Puig is seeking a deal for the 2020 season, and he's resorted to an unusual training method to stay in shape for potential suitors.

Puig posted a video to his Twitter account on Friday night showing him stepping into a ring and going toe to toe with a sumo wrestler. Puig wrote, "My offseason training with sumo wrestlers in Japan."

Though Puig is seen driving his competitor across the ring and eventually forcing him out of the circle, the duo did not appear to be following official Japan Sumo Association rules, which state both wrestlers must begin the bout on their own half of the ring.

Either way, Puig -- listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds -- more than held his own in this unofficial bout. Puig could have plenty of competition if he tries to bring sumo into Major League clubhouses in the near future.

For potential opponents, look no further than last season's Major League home run king Pete Alonso, who checks in at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. Perhaps Aaron Judge (6-foot-7, 282 pounds) could hold his own in the ring, or even Puig's teammate with the Indians down the stretch in 2019, Franmil Reyes, who stands at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds.

It's unclear how Puig's newfound sumo prowess will affect any potential contract offers, but at the very least it could present a fallback option in case the whole baseball thing doesn't work out for the 2014 All-Star.

