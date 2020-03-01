Notes: Tomás sees time at 1B; Gallen's 2nd start

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Yasmany Tomás doesn’t know where he will be when the D-backs break camp later this month, so he’s staying focused on each day as it comes. On Sunday, he started at first base against the Indians at Goodyear Ballpark. “My belief is that I am a big

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Yasmany Tomás doesn’t know where he will be when the D-backs break camp later this month, so he’s staying focused on each day as it comes.

On Sunday, he started at first base against the Indians at Goodyear Ballpark.

“My belief is that I am a big leaguer, and I’m just looking for the opportunity to show it,” Tomás said in Spanish. “I know what I can do, and I’m confident. I’ve had a lot of success at Triple-A. All I can do is control my work, and the rest is up to the front office. I can’t worry about it.”

Tomás went 0-for-3 in the D-backs' 10-6 loss to the Indians and has three hits, including a home run, in nine at-bats across six Cactus League games. He optimistic about his chances to make the club, but he’s also uncertain that anything he does will win him a spot on the big league roster. In the back of his mind, he knows there’s real possibility that he the final year of the six-year, $68 million deal he signed with D-backs before the 2015 season will be spent in the Minor Leagues again.

“If they send me down again, what can I do? I’m here working hard to make the team because I know I can produce,” Tomás said. “Everyone is always talking about defense, defense, defense with me. I can make the routine plays and maybe a little above that. I’m not a basestealer, either, but you have to look at me as complete player and what I can contribute.”

Tomás will make $17 million this season, the most by any player in the organization.

“I know it has been frustrating for him, and I’m sure it has not gone the way he wanted to during the last couple of years,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “The thing that stands out for me is that he hasn’t let it affect [him] and he’s been a good teammate and he continues work hard, practice hard and play hard with results, no matter where he’s at.”

The D-backs signed Tomás primarily because of his bat. In the years that followed, they tried him at third base, in the outfield and first base. He spent the last two seasons at Triple-A and was taken off the 40-man roster in 2018 . He played in 47 big league games in ’17. In ’16, he hit 31 home runs and drove in 83 runs with a .272 batting average.

“He’s done a very good job of transitioning to first base and practicing at full speed,” Lovullo said. “He seems to be moving really well to the baseball, and I’ve been pleasantly surprised with how efficient he’s been picking up the ball in practice. And that’s why I’ve been trying to get him some reps in the game. He’s been having some quality at-bats, as well.”

Tomás isn’t sure when he will get another start at first base or any other position. In addition to his three starts at first, he has started as the designated hitter and has pinch-hit.

“My future? I don’t know,” Tomás said. “Only God knows the answer to that question, so I will leave it up to Him.”

Gallen has mixed results

D-backs starter Zac Gallen was charged with three runs on one hit in 2 1/3 innings against the Indians. He walked one and struck out four.

“I felt good, and all the pitches were coming out good,” Gallen said. “It’s spring, so things are starting to come together, which is nice.”

Coming off two perfect innings against the Giants in his spring debut, Gallen retired the first six Indians batters he faced, including three by strikeout. In the third, he walked right fielder George Valera and hit the next batter, Wilson Garcia. Brayan Rocchio followed with a three-run home to give the Indians a 3-0 lead. One strikeout of Bradley Zimmer later, Gallen was replaced by Kevin McCanna.

Noteworthy

• D-backs shortstop Josh Rojas , who graduated Goodyear Millennium High School a few miles away from Goodyear Ballpark, finished 0-for-2 with a walk. He received a nice ovation from the crowd each time he stepped into the batter’s box.

• Trayce Thompson hit his second home run of the spring in the second inning.

• Catcher Renae Martinez, brought over from Minor League camp, hit a ninth-inning grand slam off Wes Helsabeck.

Up next

Right-hander Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the D-backs at home against the Giants at 1:10 MT on Monday at Salt River Fields. Jon Duplantier , James Sherfy, Edwin Jackson and Joe Mantiply are also scheduled to pitch for the D-backs.