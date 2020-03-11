Britton diagnosed with bruise after liner hits wrist

TAMPA, Fla. -- Yankees left-hander Zack Britton was sent for tests after he was struck by a line drive during live batting practice on Wednesday at George M. Steinbrenner Field. He was diagnosed with a bruised right wrist; X-rays and a CT scan were negative. Britton was in obvious discomfort

Britton was in obvious discomfort after the comebacker but walked off the field under his own power, accompanied by athletic trainer Gene Monahan. The ball was hit by catcher Erik Kratz.

“It’s a bad feeling,” Kratz said. “You don’t ever want to hit someone, competing against another guy. It’s especially worse when it’s your teammate.”

Britton, who recorded a 1.91 ERA in 66 appearances for New York last season, was not using a protective "L" screen for the workout, during which he pitched to Kratz and Giancarlo Stanton .

Prior to the incident, it had been a day of positive developments on the Yankees' injury front.

Left-hander James Paxton resumed throwing for the first time since undergoing back surgery, reporting no issues after making 25 tosses at a distance of 60 feet. He has not thrown a ball since December due to his back issues, and had not been able to throw without pain since September.

"Just real easy, getting through Day 1, making sure everything felt good,” Paxton said. “It was all great. The back didn't hurt at all. I'm just working on getting my arm feeling normal again. I haven't thrown in a long time, but that'll come with playing catch."

Paxton said that his best-case scenario would be to resume pitching Major League games by the middle of May.

Also on Wednesday, Stanton participated in live BP for the first time since sustaining a Grade 1 right calf strain in late February. His at-bats included an opposite-field homer off Britton.

