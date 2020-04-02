A year ago today: Greinke slugs, deals

To help fill the baseball void, we’re flipping the calendar back one year to remind us all just how awesome our great game is. Here's a look back at the best of April 2, 2019: There is nobody quite like Zack Greinke. The veteran right-hander reminded us of that yet

There is nobody quite like Zack Greinke .

The veteran right-hander reminded us of that yet again one year ago today, when he put his all-around talents on full display in the D-backs’ 8-5 win over the Padres at Petco Park.

Greinke spun a quality start and struck out 10 batters -- nothing too notable about that for a pitcher who could be headed to the Hall of Fame. But Greinke also homered twice and drove in four, crushing a three-run blast to center field in the fourth inning and pulling a solo shot to left in the sixth.

The 35-year-old Greinke, the only pitcher with a multi-homer game in the past two seasons, was the oldest to accomplish the feat since 1957. He also became just the fifth pitcher to combine two dingers with double-digit K’s in the past 60 years.

10 K on mound & 2 HR at plate

(Since 1960)



Zack Greinke tonight

Madison Bumgarner 4/2/2017

Rick Wise 8/28/1971

Pedro Ramos 7/31/1963

Milt Pappas 8/27/1961 — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) April 3, 2019

Unfortunately for fans of watching pitchers rake, Greinke was traded to the American League’s Astros on July 31, but he finished the season with a .280/.308/.580 slash line with three homers, eight RBIs and a stolen base in 56 plate appearances. That was good for a 122 OPS+ -- the same as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Max Kepler -- to go with a 154 ERA+ on the mound. It was the sort of double duty a pitcher had not managed in more than 100 years.

Greinke now has gone deep nine times in his career, trailing only Madison Bumgarner (19) and Adam Wainwright (10) among active pitchers.

Best of the rest:

Harper returns, rakes, flips: The biggest story of the previous offseason was Bryce Harper's long-anticipated free agency, which eventually resulted in him leaving the Nationals for a 13-year, $330 million contract with the National League East rival Phillies. And, well, it just so happened that neither side had to wait long for Harper to return to Washington.

The Phillies visited Nationals Park in just their fourth game of the season. Through boos, Harper struck out in his first two trips to the plate but doubled and singled in his next two before capping the night by launching a majestic two-run homer in the eighth inning to help seal an 8-2 Philly victory. And oh yeah, he enjoyed it.

Another Laureano laser: Don’t run on A’s center fielder Ramón Laureano . It should have been obvious by this point, but the Red Sox apparently did not get the scouting report, even after Laureano unleashed a jaw-dropping, 96-mph strike to the plate to cut down Xander Bogaerts the night before.

Bogaerts thought, “There’s no way he’ll do that again.” Wrong. With the A’s leading 1-0 with one out in the ninth inning, Bogaerts blasted one over Laureano’s head and off the wall. With Laureano climbing the wall and then having to chase the ball back toward the infield, Bogaerts tried to get all the way to third, representing the potential tying run. Instead, Laureano picked up the ball and fired a one-hopper to Matt Chapman to preserve the win, collecting another of his 10 outfield assists.