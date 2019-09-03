A’s Acquire C Austin Allen from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar

The Oakland A’s acquired catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named later from the San Diego Padres for second baseman Jurickson Profar, the club announced today. Allen made his Major League debut with San Diego in 2019 and hit .215 with three RBI in 34 games over three

The Oakland A’s acquired catcher Austin Allen and a player to be named later from the San Diego Padres for second baseman Jurickson Profar , the club announced today.

Allen made his Major League debut with San Diego in 2019 and hit .215 with three RBI in 34 games over three stints with the Padres. He spent the balance of the season with El Paso where he batted a career-high .330 with 21 home runs and 67 RBI in 67 games in his Triple-A debut. The 25-year-old left-handed hitter also had career highs in on-base percentage (.379), slugging (.663) and OPS (1.042) with the Chihuahuas. Allen was San Diego’s fourth round selection in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft and has hit 20 or more home runs in each of the last three seasons. He is a .296 career hitter with an .844 OPS in 472 games over five seasons in the minors.

Profar hit a career-high tying 20 home runs in his first season with the A’s but batted .218 with 67 RBI in 139 games. His batting average was third lowest in the American League. The 26-year-old switch hitter started a team-leading 115 games at second base and made 13 errors, which was third most among AL second basemen. Profar was acquired from Texas following the 2018 season and is a .234 career hitter with 52 home runs and 197 RBI in 491 game in six seasons in the majors.