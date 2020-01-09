Angels Baseball Foundation announces new board members

ANAHEIM – The Angels Baseball Foundation announced their new Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2019. The new Board of Directors is comprised of President Dennis Kuhl, Vice President Nicole Moreno, and Secretary and Treasurer Molly Jolly. Other members include Arte and Carole Moreno, Bobby Grich and Mark Merhab. Through

ANAHEIM – The Angels Baseball Foundation announced their new Board of Directors, effective October 20, 2019. The new Board of Directors is comprised of President Dennis Kuhl, Vice President Nicole Moreno, and Secretary and Treasurer Molly Jolly. Other members include Arte and Carole Moreno, Bobby Grich and Mark Merhab. Through the combined efforts of the Los Angeles Angels and Angels Baseball Foundation, these organizations have created opportunities for many people throughout the community.

“We are excited about our new Board of Directors as we look forward in working together to serve our community,” said Angels Baseball Foundation President, Dennis Kuhl. “The programs we support have grown exponentially each year to help the children and local organizations in need while providing unique experiences for our fans.”

The Angels Baseball Foundation was established in 2004 under Angels owner Arte Moreno, and together with the Los Angeles Angels they have granted more than $24 million in contributions towards local causes. The Foundation focuses on initiatives aimed at creating and improving education, healthcare, arts and sciences, as well as community related youth programs throughout the region.

In addition, the organizations have released the Angels Community Calendar for 2020, which includes the Angels 5K & Fun Run, Angels Day at the OC Zoo, and Christmas in June Toy Drive. Other events scheduled for this year are the Gold Ball Mystery Bag, Holiday Canned Food Drive and the Angels Scholars Program, which will graduate their first class of scholars, Class of 2020, this year. Please see the schedule on the following page for an expanded list of community events.

Visit www.angels.com/communitycalendar throughout the season for the most up to date list of community events.