Astros announce non-roster invites to Spring Training

HOUSTON, TX — The Houston Astros announced their 2020 non-roster invites to Major League Spring Training today, which includes eight pitchers, three catchers, four infielders and four outfielders for a total of 19 players. The announcement was made by Astros Owner & Chairman Jim Crane.

The group of 19 non-roster invites at Major League camp will be RHP Brandon Bielak, OF Ronnie Dawson, IF Alex De Goti,** RHP Dean Deetz, **IF Osvaldo Duarte, OF Drew Ferguson, RHP Riley Ferrell,** RHP Ralph Garza Jr., **LHP Ryan Hartman, OF Chas McCormick, RHP Brendan McCurry, IF Jeremy Peña, C Lorenzo Quintana, C Jamie Ritchie, C Chuckie Robinson, RHP Andre Scrubb, IF Nick Tanielu, RHP Forrest Whitley and OF Stephen Wrenn.

With Houston’s 19 non-roster invites scheduled to attend camp, the overall Spring Training roster total is at 59 players (31 pitchers, 28 position players), including 40 players on the Astros 40-man roster. The first official Spring Training workout for Astros pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Feb. 13, and the first full squad workout is scheduled for Feb. 17.

Bielak, 23, is a non-roster invite for the second consecutive season, after posting an 11-4 record and a 4.22 ERA (57ER/121.2IP) in 23 games (20 starts) between Triple-A Round Rock (15 games) and Double-A Corpus Christi (eight games) in 2019. He combined for 119 strikeouts in 121.2 innings and allowed just a .220 opponent batting average. In his three professional seasons since being drafted by the Astros in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Notre Dame, Bielak has posted a 2.94 ERA (89ER/272.1IP) with 292 strikeouts in 58 games (41 starts).

Dawson, 24, collected 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 53 RBI and 14 stolen bases in 113 games in 2019 between Round Rock (10 games) and Corpus Christi (103 games). The left-handed-hitting outfielder played the majority of his season in center field, making 84 starts at the position. Originally a second-round pick by the Astros in the 2016 draft out of Ohio State, the 2019 season will be his fifth professional campaign.

De Goti, 25, spent his entire 2019 season at Round Rock, hitting .277 (133x481) with 29 doubles, 15 home runs, 70 RBI and a .790 OPS (.347 OBP/.443 SLG) in 125 games. He was also selected as an Organization All-Star by MiLB.com for Houston en route to his second consecutive season as a non-roster invite. Primarily a shortstop, De Goti was originally drafted by the Astros in the 15th round of the 2016 draft.

Deetz, 26, has been named a non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training a day after he was outrighted to Round Rock. He spent the majority of his 2019 season at Triple-A, where he made 24 appearances for the Express, going 3-0 with two saves. In his 27 minor league appearances last season, Deetz posted 58 strikeouts in 38.0 innings. He was originally an 11th round pick by Houston in the June 2014 draft.

Duarte, 23, spent his entire 2019 season at Corpus Christi, where he hit .234 (107x458) with 13 doubles, eight triples, 12 home runs, 46 RBI and 21 stolen bases. A middle infielder by trade, Duarte has appeared all over the diamond in his minor league career, making starts at every position other than pitcher, catcher and first base. He’s spent the majority of his time at shortstop, making 294 starts at the position. He was originally signed by Houston as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2013.

Ferguson, 27, spent his entire season with Round Rock in 2019, batting .281 (113x402) with 57 RBI and 27 stolen bases in 115 games. This is the second time in three seasons that he is a non-roster invitee. He was drafted by San Francisco in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft but was returned to Houston after being designated for assignment. Ferguson was originally a 19th round pick by Houston in June 2015 draft.

Ferrell, 26, went 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA (10ER/24.2IP) in 19 games between Miami (seven games) and Houston’s (12 games) organizations in 2019. He was drafted by Miami in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft but was returned to Houston on June 23, 2019. Ferrell was originally drafted by Houston in the third round of the June 2015 draft out of Texas Christian University.

Garza Jr., 25, spent his entire 2019 season at Round Rock, where he recorded a 4.04 ERA (35ER/78.0IP) with 80 strikeouts and just 28 walks. This marks his first non-roster invite to Major League Spring Training but was a minor league call-up in 2018 where he recorded one save and a 0.00 ERA (0ER/5IP) in six games. Originally a 26th-round pick by Houston, he is entering his sixth professional season.

Hartman, 25, went 6-7 with a 5.84 ERA (75ER/115.2IP) with 117 strikeouts and two saves in 25 games (19 starts). He is a non-roster invite for the second consecutive season. Originally a ninth-round pick by the Astros out of Tennessee Wesleyan in 2016, Hartman is entering his fifth professional season.

McCormick, 24, recorded a .269 (99x368) with 14 homers, 66 RBI, 67 walks, 16 stolen bases with a .818 OPS (.386/.432) in 110 games between Corpus Christi (53 games) and Round Rock (57 games) in 2019. He was named an Organizational All-Star by MiLB.com for the Astros. McCormick was originally drafted by Houston in the 21st round of the June 2017 draft.

McCurry, 27, spent his third-consecutive full season in Triple-A with Round Rock in 2019, posting a 3-5 record with six saves and a 4.23 ERA (26ER/55.1IP) in 37 relief appearances. He once again posted solid strikeout numbers with 68 in 55.1 innings pitched and has amassed 406 strikeouts in 337.0 career minor league innings pitched. McCurry, who pitched collegiately at Oklahoma State, was acquired by Houston from Oakland on Nov. 25, 2015, in exchange for** IF Jed Lowrie**.

Peña, 22, had a breakout season in 2019 in what was his first full season with the organization. In 109 games between Quad Cities (66 games) and Fayetteville (43 games), he batted .303 (124x409) with 21 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 54 RBI and a .825 OPS (.385/.440). Pena was a Midwest League Midseason All-Star and an Organizational All-Star for Houston according to MiLB.com. He was originally drafted by Houston in the third round of the June 2018 draft.

Quintana, 30, hit .299 (83x278) with 16 doubles, 17 homers and 56 RBI in 74 games between Corpus Christi (43 games) and Round Rock (31 games) last season. Quintana is a non-roster invite for his second consecutive season after 2019 was his second stateside campaign after playing seven seasons (2008-15) in Cuba’s Serie Nacional. He was signed by Houston as an international free agent on Oct. 5, 2017.

Ritchie, 26, batted .270 (68x252) with 20 doubles and 33 RBI in 79 games with Round Rock in 2019. He started 64 games behind the dish on the season, posting a .997 fielding percentage, including just two errors with the Express. Ritchie was originally a 13th-round selection by Houston in the 2014 draft.

Robinson, 25, appeared in 103 games, making 87 starts behind the plate for Corpus Christi last season. He batted .217 (81x374) with 17 doubles and seven home runs. In his 87 games behind the dish, recording a .993 fielding percentage. Robinson is entering his fifth Major League campaign since being selected by Houston in the 21st round of the 2016 draft.

Scrubb, 25, went 6-1 with a 2.78 ERA (20ER/64.2IP) with 76 strikeouts in 41 games (two starts) between Los Angeles (NL) and Houston’s organizations. This marks Scrubb’s first spring training with the organization after he was acquired by Houston in exchange for IF Tyler White.

Tanielu, 27, is making his third straight appearance at Major League camp with the Astros after hitting .295 (134x454) with 39 doubles, 19 home runs and 84 RBI in 125 games with Round Rock in 2019. His 39 doubles ranked tied for fifth among minor leaguers in 2019. The 2019 season will be his seventh season (2014-20) with the Astros after originally being drafted by Houston in the 14th round of the 2014 draft.

Whitley, 22, enters this season as the Astros consensus top prospect by MLB.com and Baseball America. He made 18 appearances (15 starts) between GCL Astros (two games), Fayetteville (two games), Corpus Christi (six games) and Round Rock (eight games) recording a 7.99 ERA (54ER/59.2IP) with 86 strikeouts. Following the season, he starred in the Arizona Fall League for Peoria, compiling a 2.88 ERA (8ER/25IP) with 32 strikeouts in 25.0 innings and six starts. Whitley is entering his fifth professional campaign after being selected with the 17th overall pick in the June 2016 draft.

Wrenn, 25, batted .249 (97x390) with 22 doubles, nine triples, eight homers, 44 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 105 games between Corpus Christi (102 games) and Round Rock (three games). Wrenn was originally drafted by Houston in the sixth round of the June 2016 draft.