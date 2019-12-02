Braves Non-Tender Three Players

The Atlanta Braves have declined to tender a 2020 contract offer to INF/OF Charlie Culberson, C John Ryan Murphy and OF Rafael Ortega.

Culberson, Murphy, and Ortega are now free to negotiate with any Major League team. Following the moves, the club has 37 players on its 40-man roster.

Culberson, 30, hit .259 (35-for-135) with five home runs and 20 RBI in 108 games with the Braves this past season, his second with the club.

Murphy, 28, appeared in one game and received one at-bat with the Braves last season after the club acquired him from Arizona at the July 31st trade deadline.

Ortega, 28, played in 34 games with Atlanta in 2019, hitting .205 (18-for-88) with two home runs and 10 RBI.

The Braves have seven remaining arbitration-eligible players for the upcoming season: INF/OF Johan Camargo, LHP Grant Dayton, OF Adam Duvall, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, RHP Shane Greene, RHP Luke Jackson, and SS Dansby Swanson.